3 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based XMPP Clients

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 29, 2024



XMPP (also known as Jabber) is an open and free alternative to commercial messaging and chat providers. It is a secure battle-tested protocol developed by an independent standards organization.

XMPP was designed for real-time communication, which powers a wide range of applications including instant messaging, presence, media negotiation, whiteboarding, collaboration, lightweight middleware, content syndication, EDI, RPC and more.

Here’s our verdict of the finest web-based XMPP clients captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source goodness.

