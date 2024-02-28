today's howtos
CubicleNate ☛ Disable Input Devices in Wayland
Sometimes, hardware breaks and you have to make a modification in software to work around it. Here is one neat little trick I am using, temporarily, for a ThinkPad TrackPoint problem.
How to install encrypted root-on-tmpfs nixos
• This guide assumes that you have already booted into NixOS live. • Basic Linux knowledge is assumed.
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to use the NFS Server and Client on Ubuntu
It is an excellent solution for sharing files across a network and is known for being very fast and easy to set up. Additionally, it is built out of the box to understand Linux permissions. If you are dealing with Linux systems like Ubuntu, NFS is a great alternative to the SMB protocol.
In this guide, we will show how you can set up an NFS share and how easy it is to mount the share on an Ubuntu system.
Vermaden ☛ Important efibootmgr(8) Command
The FreeBSD system was installed on two Intel DC S3500 240 GB SSD drives in ZFS mirror – the usual Auto (ZFS) from the FreeBSD bsdinstall(8) installer. After the reboot the system was not able to boot – we assumed that one of these system SSDs died … and that only one disk entry was in UEFI (for the broken one) … but why? It was installed on ZFS mirror so it should be perfectly fine to boot from the still working SSD drive.