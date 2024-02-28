Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino Projects and Raspberry Pi-Based DivingBoard

Tux Machines

New Release: Tails 6.0

These alerts can help you diagnose hardware failures on your USB stick and backup your Persistent Storage before it's too late.

How To Upgrade LibreOffice 7.6 on Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux

This tutorial will help you update your LibreOffice to version 7.6 on your computer powered by Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux. Because in this release Trisquel follows Ubuntu 22.04, thus LO versions are the same and the latest one is also available via a backports repository. We will update it with LO packages supported officially by The Trisquel Project.

Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Tails 6.0 ships with the GNOME 43 desktop environment by default and features error detection for Persistent Storage to help you diagnose hardware failures, protection against malicious USB devices, and support for automatically mounting external devices.

Giada 1.0 Open-Source Loop Machine Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Since this is a major update, you can expect Giada 1.0 to introduce major new features. These include a redesigned main window with vertical audio meters, a redesigned Column menu for improved usability, as well as a new Velocity Editor widget in the Sample Channel Action Editor.

Fwupd 1.9.14 Fixes Updating the Fingerprint Reader on Framework 13 and 16 Laptops

In fwupd 1.9.14, the devs added support for updating the firmware of the Poly Studio V52 USB video bar, improved updating the fingerprint reader on the Framework 13 and 16 laptops, improved detection of ARM32 and RISC-V UEFI binaries, and enabled plugins to opt-into a default device GType.

GParted 1.6 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support and Fixes Bugs

Key changes in the GParted 1.6 release include a fix for a crash that occurred when dealing with 0000-0000 exFAT UUID, a change that would stop GParted from forcing 1 MiB gap when moving partition boundary right, as well as the removal of the “Attempt Data Rescue” feature and the use of gpart as it’s no longer needed.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated!

Libreboot Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

Libreboot 20240225 is here about a month after the previous release and it’s yet another “testing” release that should only be used by those brave enough to replace their proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware with an Open Source one. A new stable Libreboot release will arrive around June or July 2024.

ADLINK’s IIOT Gateway Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Processor for Remote Edge Solutions

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino Projects and Raspberry Pi-Based DivingBoard

Countries Where Chrome is Already Near-Monopoly and Firefox is Under 1% [original]
The Web is supposed to work according to standards rather than tested for some narrow set of Web browsers/rendering engines
GNU/Linux: 4.1% or a Lot Higher? [original]
Complexity Is the Enemy [original]
KiCad 8: The New Standard in PCB Design Software
KiCad 8.0 launches with new features, improvements, and bug fixes
DietPi 9.1 Expands Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi 5 is now supported on DietPi 9.1
Announcing Incus 0.6
This Incus release is quite the feature packed one
FreeNginx Emerges in Response to F5’s Management Decisions
FreeNginx, inviting contributions to safeguard open-source values
KDE Slimbook V Is the World’s First Linux Laptop to Ship with KDE Plasma 6
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the KDE Project announced today the KDE Slimbook V as the world’s first Linux-powered laptop to ship with the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
 
Openwashing, Buzzwords, Microsoft, and Bad Advice
Games: Stardew Valley, Thrive, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino Projects and Raspberry Pi-Based DivingBoard
today's howtos
Mozilla Dabbling in Buzzwords, Firefox Nightly Report
Microsoft’s Layoffs and Windows TCO
IBM: App Brand Colors and Weekly status of Packit Team
Index – Qt-based file manager
We tested Index with Ubuntu 23.10 and Manjaro. The latter is an Arch-based distro
9 Best Free and Open Source Groupware Software
The Linux platform offers an impressive set of collaboration software
Android security and privacy guide
This ain't my first rodeo with Android privacy
5 things to consider before leaping from one Linux distribution to another
If you've grown tired of your current Linux distribution
Security and Integrity FUD Against "Linux"
3 new examples with comments
Deep Dive: A Complete Automated Yocto-Linux Build Setup for RaspberryPi
Triple Helix Consulting has released a complete Yocto Linux build for Raspberry Pi (RPI) to open source
Laptop/Desktop Operating System Market Share in Sweden Approaching 20%, Windows at All-Time Lows Internationally [original]
Today in Techrights
Kiwi TCMS 13.1
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.1!
Security Leftovers
today's leftovers
lnav 0.12 Released with Gantt Chart View of Log files
lnav 0.12 released with exciting features and enhancements.
Debian Takes Proactive Steps to Address Year 2038 Problem
The ‘Year 2038 Problem,’ also known as the Y2K38 or the Unix Millennium Bug
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi’s HyperOS feels like Apple’s version of Android
Ubuntu 24.04: Same as it ever was, but with 5 big improvements
Ubuntu has had a refresh and these five features could make the distro stand out from the crowd
Microsoft's Latest Issues
Events: Eleventy Meetup, FOSDEM, Free Software Directory Meeting, and More
FOSS or FS events
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Social Control Media Woes
Bluesky, Mastodon, and more
Wubuntu and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Some Ubuntu news
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Latest in Official Red Hat Site
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Some hardware projects
Security Leftovers
updates and Windows incidents
Software: Feishin, PipeWire on PCLinuxOS, and libredwg-0.13.3
3 FOSS stories
Lists of Software for Podcasts, Command Line Browsing, and Ruby Static Site Generators
3 new lists
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
SDDM Login Manager 0.21.0 Released! Improved Qt6 & Wayland Support
SDDM, the Simple Desktop Display Manager, announced new 0.21.0 released a few hours ago
Tiny Core Linux 15: Faster, Smaller and Packed with Improvements
Learn about the key highlights of Tiny Core Linux 15, improving Kernel and components.
Testing AI and LLM on Rockchip RK3588 using Mixtile Blade 3 SBC with 32GB RAM
The Mixtile Blade 3 ships with a Ubuntu 22.04 image
CachyOS’s February Update Prepares the Stage for Plasma 6
The latest CachyOS update offers a cleaner Live ISO
Feishin – modern self-hosted music player
Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more
GIMP 3 is coming! The 3 features that I'm most excited about (and why)
Here's why GIMP 3 will be a game-changer for me and maybe you too
today's howtos
Games: Selaco, Roblox, Kiyo, and More
5 stories by Liam Dawe
Today in Techrights
Notebook for prison inmates bought on eBay - 'Justice Tech Solutions Securebook' is locked down but has freedom-loving Linux
Giada 1.0 Open-Source Loop Machine Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Giada 1.0 has been released today as the first mature version of this open-source, minimalistic, and hardcore loop machine and music production software designed for DJs, live performers, and electronic musicians.
Fwupd 1.9.14 Fixes Updating the Fingerprint Reader on Framework 13 and 16 Laptops
Richard Hughes released today fwupd 1.9.14 as the latest version of this open-source firmware updating utility for Linux-based operating systems adding support for new hardware and various improvements.
50 Best Ubuntu Apps for Everyone on 2024
A list of the best Ubuntu apps for everybody (fresh list of 2024).
Sway 1.9 Released: Improved Performance and New Features
A new release of Sway 1.9 is now available.
GParted 1.6 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support and Fixes Bugs
GParted 1.6 open-source partition editor software has been released today as a maintenance update that addresses several bugs to improve support for various filesystems.
Overlay filesystem is still a disaster
Barry Kauler asks, why is it so awful for me?
Python Programming Picks
3 Python related news
Security Leftovers
4 items of relevance
Games: Steam Deck OLED and RP2040 for Gaming
2 gaming-related stories
KDE: Plasma Pass 1.2.2 and KDE Itinerary Feed Hunt
KDE-related news
Software: Kid3, NotepadNext, GNOME, and More
FOSS news
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Android Leftovers
Android Auto is making it safer to respond to texts while driving
Maui Release Briefing #5
Today, we bring you a report on the brand-new release of the Maui Project
Linux, Linux Foundation, Debian, and More
Open Hardware: RISC-V, POWER, Arma, and SparkFun
half a dozen hardware stories/links
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Linux Weekly Roundup, KDE Plasma Themes, Gentoo, and Linux Mint
Security Leftovers
and some Windows TCO too
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), Free Software Security Podcast (Greg K-H as Guest), LINUX Unplugged
3 new episodes
A Poor and Sad Soul Keeps on Attacking Happy People [original]
The madman who is digitally punching women
Linux 6.8-rc6
Linus Torvalds on the ball
Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11
Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released
6 Top Free and Open Source C Web Frameworks
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
GNU/Linux at Over 5% in Ethiopia [original]
this year we're seeing real growth for GNU/Linux as a platform for desktops and laptops
Review: Warp terminal with AI
I've been using computers for about 38 years and, throughout that time, I've made heavy use of command line interfaces
Linux-Compatible Pico Pro/Max Boards Featuring Rockchip RV1106 and 5M@30fps ISP
The LuckFox Pico Pro/Max is a cost-effective Linux micro development board designed for hobbyists and developers
In Madagascar, With a Population of About 30 Million, GNU/Linux as an Operating System or Desktop/Laptop Platform Measured at Over 6% (Counting Chromebooks, Too)
There's also ChromeOS at 2.22%, bringing the total to about 6.5%
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024
The 176th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 25th, 2024.
Libreboot Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support
Leah Rowe announced today a new version (20240225) of the Libreboot open-source and free BIOS/UEFI firmware alternative that adds support for more hardware, as well as other improvements.
Today in Techrights
