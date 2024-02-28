Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino Projects and Raspberry Pi-Based DivingBoard
-
Arduino ☛ The Hardware-Oriented Microprocessor Simulator illustrates the inner workings of microcontrollers
HOMS is a modular system, so students can experiment with blocks that represent different subsystem circuits within a microprocessor. Each module has an Arduino UNO Rev3 board to control its own functions, with all of the modules working under the coordination of a central Arduino Mega 2560 controller. One module may, for instance, represent memory and will show the data “written” to it on a display. Another module may have buttons and switches to allow user input.
-
Arduino ☛ Not bigger, just better: Introducing the Nano 33 BLE Rev2
The Nano 33 BLE is one of our most popular boards, and for good reason. It’s small and 3.3-V-compatible; it comes with an embedded nine-axis IMU featuring accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer; it has a powerful processor; it offers a powerful Bluetooth® Low Energy module with an internal antenna that can be used to transmit data between different devices using the ArduinoBLE library; and it can be programmed with MicroPython.
It’s basically everything you need for projects that span from wearable to advanced robotics.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ DivingBoard: a homemade MIDI controller for synth lovers
Oliver Hagen built the DivingBoard MIDI controller to make it easier to control synthesisers with hectic user interfaces. Powered by Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, it cuts through the noise of the bajillion knobs, buttons, and faders that can clutter synth keyboards and makes your editing more streamlined.