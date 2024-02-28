Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino Projects and Raspberry Pi-Based DivingBoard

The Nano 33 BLE is one of our most popular boards, and for good reason. It’s small and 3.3-V-compatible; it comes with an embedded nine-axis IMU featuring accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer; it has a powerful processor; it offers a powerful Bluetooth® Low Energy module with an internal antenna that can be used to transmit data between different devices using the ArduinoBLE library; and it can be programmed with MicroPython.

It’s basically everything you need for projects that span from wearable to advanced robotics.