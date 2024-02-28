Games: Stardew Valley, Thrive, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ v1.6 confirmed to release in March, hits over 30 million sales
The next big free upgrade for Stardew Valley now has a release date in March and there's plenty to look forward to. Stardew Valley also just celebrated its 8th anniversary.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free and open source evolution sim Thrive gets big new gameplay features in v0.6.5
Thrive is a free and open source evolution sim from Revolutionary Games Studio that's currently in-development, and a new release has rolled out with v0.6.5 bringing some gameplay additions.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest is live with more demos and discounts
Dinosaurs and Robots, what more could you want? Valve has put up the Steam Dinos vs. Robots Fest which runs until March 4th with plenty more demos and game discounts.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nintendo goes after Switch emulator yuzu in new lawsuit
Well, here we go. Nintendo have formally filed a lawsuit against the creators of the popular open source Switch emulator yuzu. Nintendo certainly aren't holding back on this one either.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve release big stable Steam Client update for Steam / Steam Deck
After a little while of many Beta releases, Valve has today launched the latest stable update to the Steam Client for Steam Deck and Desktop PCs.
GamingOnLinux ☛ shapez 2 demo is sticking around for another month - you need to try this
shapez 2 is absolutely going to be a big success when it hits Early Access later this year, and you can try out the demo for a good while longer now so the developer can ensure they get it right.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Streets of Rogue 2 is going to be massive and I'm hyped
Developer Matt Dabrowski recently did a fresh developer video on the upcoming Streets of Rogue 2, and it's really going to be massive.
GamingOnLinux ☛ PC and handheld gaming with Linux levels up with Bazzite v2.3.0
Bazzite version 2.3.0 has been released, and it should make installing it a whole lot easier across different devices from PCs to handhelds. The developers think it's the "next generation of Linux Gaming".