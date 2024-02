Overlay filesystem is still a disaster

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2024



Have tried to use it many times since the early days of EasyOS in 2017. Here are recent posts:

https://bkhome.org/news/202205/tried-overlay-filesystem-again.html

https://bkhome.org/news/202304/overlayfs-is-still-pathetic.html

I have remained hopeful. After all, other Linux developers are using Overlay, so why is it so awful for me? Yesterday, I compiled the 5.15.149 kernel, and this time ticked all these boxes: [...]

