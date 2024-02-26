GParted 1.6 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support and Fixes Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 26, 2024



Key changes in the GParted 1.6 release include a fix for a crash that occurred when dealing with 0000-0000 exFAT UUID, a change that would stop GParted from forcing 1 MiB gap when moving partition boundary right, as well as the removal of the “Attempt Data Rescue” feature and the use of gpart as it’s no longer needed.

This release of GParted also fixes resetting of the missing progress bar text when applying an operation, updates the systemd mount masking and udev rule location, moves AppStream metadata out of the legacy path, and fixes GitLab CI test jobs failures on BlockSpecial unit tests.

