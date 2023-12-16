Proprietary Stuff and Linux
Yahoo News ☛ To use the new Windows AI Studio tool, you must first install Linux. No, it's not a joke [Ed: No, WSL is Windows, and this is nothing short of E.E.E. i.e. an attack on GNU/Linux. Windows Central ☛ This was promoted by a Microsoft-connected site, clickbaiting Linux users.]
Windows AI Studio is a new tool designed to help developers integrate AI into their Windows apps.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi 6.5 Adds New Sessions Panel, Workspace Rules + More
Hot on the heels of its quasi-official arrival on Flathub, a new version of the Vivaldi web browser has been released.
IT Wire ☛ Vivaldi releases end-of-year versions for Windows, macOS and Linux
Norwegian firm Vivaldi, which produces a browser of the same name, has released feature-packed end-of-year versions for Windows, macOS and Linux.
Neowin ☛ Proton Mail desktop app launches for Windows and Mac in beta; Linux version in the works [Ed: GNU/Linux not a priority? What about source code?]
Proton, the company known for its secure online software products, finally launched what it first promised over a year ago. Its popular Proton Mail email client is now available in beta for Windows and macOS users.