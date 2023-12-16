Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Manjaro 23.1 “Vulcan” Is Available for Download with GNOME 45, Linux 6.6 LTS

Manjaro 23.1 is here a little over three months after Manjaro 23.0 and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series. Manjaro 23.0 shipped with Linux kernel 6.5, which now reached its end of supported life, so the new release should bring an extra layer of hardware support.

GNOME 44.7 Optimizes Shell Application Search and Improves Performance

GNOME 44.7 is here for users who are still using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and promises to optimize application search in the GNOME Shell, whose performance was improved thanks to the devs addressing a performance degradation caused by a repeated signal leak.

Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” to Reach End of Life on January 25th, 2024

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Lunar Lobster”, Ubuntu 23.04 was released earlier this year on April 20th, 2023. But since it’s an interim release supported for only nine months with software and security updates, it was obvious that it would reach the end of its supported life before the next Ubuntu LTS release hits the streets.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Debian Repository Configuration Made Easy

This tutorial will explain Debian repository and how to configure to use it to install and update software packages. You will learn about sources.list configuration file as well as Software & Source graphical configuration program to practice it. Debian GNU/Linux is a complete computer operating system alternative to Windows and MacOS as well as the most respected community-managed free software distribution. We hope this tutorial will be helpful to you. Now let's practice.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orbbec’s Persee N1 is an all-in-one 3D camera-computer system

news

Proprietary Stuff and Linux

Dec 16, 2023

