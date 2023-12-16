today's howtos
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the Linux cut Command
The cut command is a veteran of the Unix world, making its debut in 1982 as part of AT&T System III UNIX. Its purpose in life is to snip out sections of text from files or streams, according to the criteria that you set. Its syntax is as simple as its purpose, but it is this joint simplicity that makes it so useful.
In the time-honored UNIX way, by combining cut with other utilities such as grep you can create elegant and powerful solutions to challenging problems. While there are different versions of cut, we're going to discuss the standard GNU/Linux version. Be aware that other versions, notably the cut found in BSD variants, don't include all the options described here.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use Port Knocking on Linux (and Why You Shouldn't)
Port knocking is a way to secure a server by closing firewall ports—even those you know will be used. Those ports are opened on demand if—and only if—the connection request provides the secret knock.
HowTo Geek ☛ DEB Files on Arch? Run Any App on Any Linux Distro With This Tool
Frustrated by an app's absent or lagging support for your preferred distro? Like magic, Distrobox runs applications from different Linux distributions right on your Linux computer. They’re running on your computer, yet they’re in their own native distribution. We show you how it works.
TechTarget ☛ 6 quick server troubleshooting tips
Understand, communicate, monitor, check logs, ask for support. Follow these guidelines and make troubleshooting server problems quick and easy.
TechTarget ☛ Dump and restore: Helpful backup utilities for Linux users
Dump and restore are two Linux utilities that help ensure reliable backups. From utility installation to restoring file systems, this tutorial is for Linux users of all levels.
TechTarget ☛ Tutorial: Use Linux cpio to back up and restore files
There are many ways of backing up files on Linux devices. The cpio utility copies contents out of the file system and into an archive to create reliable backups.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install balenaEtcher on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
BalenaEtcher, a popular utility for creating bootable USB drives, has recently released an updated version that brings a suite of enhanced features and improved user experience. In this guide, we will demonstrate How to Install balenaEtcher on Fedora Linux, ensuring a seamless and straightforward process.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Docker Swarm on Ubuntu 22.04
Docker Swarm is a container orchestration built on top of Docker Engine. It allows you to create and deploy a cluster of Docker nodes on multiple servers. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to install Docker Swarm on Ubuntu 22.04 servers step-by-step.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flameshot on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flameshot on Manjaro. Flameshot is a powerful, feature-rich, and user-friendly screenshot tool that offers a built-in editor for annotating and editing screenshots on the fly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Suricata on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Suricata on Fedora 39. Suricata is a high-performance, open-source network analysis and threat detection software. It can function as both an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS). As an IDS, Suricata detects and alerts about potential threats.
TecMint ☛ 12 GNU/Linux 'df' Commands to Check Disk Space Usage
On the internet, you will find plenty of tools for checking disk space usage in Linux.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to enhance network speed and reliability in Ubuntu
Improving network performance in Ubuntu can significantly boost your online experience. This guide provides detailed instructions on optimizing network settings, from adjusting system configurations to fine-tuning network parameters, ensuring faster and more reliable internet connectivity on your Ubuntu system.
LinuxStans ☛ How to Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu
This is a step-by-step tutorial, for those who would like to try or use LibreOffice which is a great Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office-compatible tool for writing text, creating spreadsheets, making presentations, managing databases, etc.
XDA ☛ How to set a static internal IP in Ubuntu
There comes a time when you might have to configure Ubuntu or any other Linux distribution with a static IP address. While you can't change your external static IP address, since it's the one your internet service provider provides, you can change your internal one. This is the IP address used on your network inside your home or office.
Though many tasks on Ubuntu usually require you to visit the terminal app and deal with lines of text, changing your internal IP is easy. You can do this through the settings app and the Graphical User Interface (GUI). Of course, if you want, you can also swap things out by going through the terminal. Here's how.
Tom's Guide ☛ How to rename a file in Linux
Knowing how to rename files in Linux is a handy skill that allows you to give your files more meaningful names or organize them better. There's no point owning one of the best computers if you don't keep it tidy.
Tom's Guide ☛ How to find CPU information in Linux
You'll definitely want to know how to find CPU information in Linux. Your computer's CPU is like its powerhouse. Knowing more about it isn't just for tech experts — it's a basic skill that lets you understand how your computer works. Whether you're someone who manages systems, writes code, or just likes digging into your computer, learning to find CPU information in Linux is a useful skill. Besides, if you own one of the best computers, it doesn't hurt to learn a little more about it.
Linux Journal ☛ Understanding System Log Management Using Logrotate
System logs are akin to a continuous, detailed journal that records events and activities happening within a computer system. These logs are pivotal for diagnosing problems, understanding user activities, and ensuring the security and smooth functioning of systems.
At the heart of effective log management lies Logrotate, a robust utility designed to simplify the maintenance of log files that tend to grow endlessly. This tool automates the process of rotating, compressing, and managing log files, ensuring that they remain manageable and useful.
Tom's Guide ☛ How to add users in Linux
Wondering how to add users in Linux? There can be all kinds of reasons why you might need to add a new user to a Linux system. If you've got one of the best computers around, it makes sense that your family members might want to use it too.
The advantages of multiple user accounts include bolstering security, optimizing resource usage, and fostering collaboration. You can also improve safety by assigning specific permissions to users, minimizing the risks associated with widespread superuser access.
Collaboratively, multiple users can operate simultaneously in a multi-user environment, sharing resources without interference. Practical examples include creating an administrative user for system tasks, establishing individual developer accounts for project work, and setting up users for file sharing or team-specific accounts.