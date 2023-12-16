The cut command is a veteran of the Unix world, making its debut in 1982 as part of AT&T System III UNIX. Its purpose in life is to snip out sections of text from files or streams, according to the criteria that you set. Its syntax is as simple as its purpose, but it is this joint simplicity that makes it so useful.

In the time-honored UNIX way, by combining cut with other utilities such as grep you can create elegant and powerful solutions to challenging problems. While there are different versions of cut, we're going to discuss the standard GNU/Linux version. Be aware that other versions, notably the cut found in BSD variants, don't include all the options described here.