Insights from the openSUSE Logo Contest

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2023



The past few weeks have been an exciting time for the openSUSE Project as discussions about the visual identity of the project offers a glimpse into people’s various views about the project and its brand identity.

The recent conclusion of the openSUSE logos contest has sparked extensive discussions among both members actively engaged in the openSUSE Project and those participating in it.

Our logo contest has provided us with a wealth of creative input and diverse perspectives that lay a strong foundation for deliberations on the future direction for the project.

The contest provided a voice for the many who aren’t as vocal as some about selecting a new logo. While there were some who were vocal on various platforms, the contest gave openSUSE Project members an opportunity to gauge how the broader community perceives the project.

