The Transitional Journey of openSUSE’s Logo Rebranding

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



The open-source world is in the midst of an exciting transformation as the openSUSE community prepares to phase in a new project logo.

While the competition, which has more than 5,000 votes, has yet to conclude, below is a bit of information to help people understand the reasoning for rebranding the project’s logo and information about the next steps for the openSUSE brand once the logos contest is complete.

The beloved Chameleon passionately known as Geeko was first introduced in 2005 when the project began and was slightly changed in 2007 when the type was modified for the brand.

