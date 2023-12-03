Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS

Renesas reveals its first 32-bit RISC-V CPU

9to5Linux

Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer

Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.

news

Proprietary Security Failures: Microsoft and Apple

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 03, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

32+ Years Ago Richard Stallman Said the Free Software Movement Was Doomed Because of Software Patents
Richard Stallman Thought GNU/Linux Was Doomed Due to Software Patents
Audiocasts/Shows: pfSense Makes no Sense, Cyber|Show on Fixing The System
2 episodes
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project released today the first beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for public testing three weeks after the alpha development milestone.
 
How Meta Patches Linux at Hyperscale
Patching Linux is easy. Except when you need to patch tens of thousands of servers without downtime. Here's how Meta does it.
today's leftovers
KDE, GNOME, and more
Programming Leftovers
5 more links, focus on Python and R
Coverage of Applications for GNU/Linux (or Free Software)
medevel mostly
Proprietary Security Failures: Microsoft and Apple
5 stories
RADXA ROCK S0, Robot Pianist, and Pimoroni's £13.50 NVMe Base
Open hardware stuff
today's howtos
5 more howtos
Why SUSE CEO Melissa di Donato Got Fired, OpenSUSE's OBS Down
Inside stories
Security Leftovers
mostly news about incidents
Microsoft Breaking the Law, Then Bribing the British Government
typical
No More Prisoners of Windows (POWs)
In the world's most populous nation, India, GNU/Linux seem to have grown massively
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Fourteen new GNU Release and Free Software Directory Meeting This Coming Friday
Some GNU news
Advocating a better Kernel Integration for all
The testing ecosystem in the Linux kernel has been steadily growing, but are efforts sufficiently coordinated?
Distributions: Comparing Options, Distributions Devroom at FOSDEM 2024, and Development of EasyOS
3 news picks
Canonical/Ubuntu: Hardware, Ubuntu Summit 2023, and Switching Workspaces
Some Ubuntu-centric news and such
Inkscape 1.3.2 solves data loss bug in previous release
data loss bug in 1.3.1
today's howtos
many for this Saturday
Android Leftovers
Big Android feature drop adds some cool new Wear OS and smart home tricks
today's leftovers
4 links for now
Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 Brings Secure Boot Compatibility
Based on Debian 12.2 “Bookworm,” Proxmox Backup Server 3.1 ships with secure boot and local sync jobs support
BSD: Upgrade to FreeBSD 14.0 and Hosting a Gopher Hole on a Raspberry Pi 4 via FreeBSD 14 and Gophernicus
Some BSD adventures
Programming Leftovers
Python, Perl, and more
Microsoft Windows TCO (Breaches and Espionage, Sabotage)
Best of Windows TCO
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly Corporate Puff Pieces
Not much left except their fluff this year
today's leftovers
3 more links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Job Prospects, RETVec, dnsdbq, Teleport Adopts AGPLv3
4 FOSS links
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
half about Arduino
Raspberry Pi Projects and Stories
4 for today
ASRock Challenger ITX Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card
Intel Arc on Linux, Ubuntu
Applications: Free, Proprietary, and Openwashed
Misc. news about software
Games: Control, Roots of Pacha, Steam Deck, and More
mostly stories by Liam Dawe
Cinnamon 6 and the beta of KDE 6 both arrive at once
The overlap is just a coincidence, and the two projects have differing approaches to versioning. Cinnamon is much younger: the project began in 2011, based on GNOME 3.2.1. KDE, on the other hand, is 14 years older: the first beta was in 1997, making it one of the oldest open source desktops
GNU/Linux Apparently Growing Closer to 4% Worldwide Right Now (Not Counting ChromeOS, Which is Also a GNU/Linux Operating System)
Just a little before rounding up makes it 4%
Android Leftovers
Here’s how your Android phone alerts you of an earthquake
Weston Composite Server 13.0 Released with OpenGL Rendering
A six-month development effort combined in the latest Weston 13 release. Here's what's new.
/e/OS 1.17 Released with Enhanced Privacy and Functionality
The /e/OS 1.17 just relased, bringing a wave of enhancements, from improved privacy measures to a redesigned user interface.
$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS
Radxa states that the ROCK S0 offers compatibility with popular Linux distributions such as Debian and Ubuntu
This week in KDE: changing the wallpaper from within System Settings
Plasma 6 beta 1 has been released! And so far the feedback has been very positive
today's howtos
mostly from Dave McKay
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer
Arch Linux 2023.12.01 is out today as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for December 2023 powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installation experience.
This week in KDE: the Plasma 6 feature freeze approaches
At this point nearly all the planned features for Plasma 6 are done
CentOS's November 2023 Newsletter and Fedora Magazine on ‘rpm-ostree search’
Some Red Hat stuff
Maui Release Briefing # 4 - MauiKit
Today, we bring you a report on the brand-new release of the Maui Project
Proprietary Dangers, Openwashing, and Microsoft
half a dozen links for now
Security Patches and Windows TCO
half a dozen stories, via "Dissent"
libvirt-glib release 5.0.0
I am pleased to announce that a new release of the libvirt-glib package, version 5.0.0
Reducing Mutter dependencies
Mutter, if you don't know what it is, is a Wayland display server and an X11 window manager and compositor library
Databases: Pgpool-II Releases, PostgreSQL Conference Germany 2024, and More
3 links for today
Debian Family: FLOSS Activities, New Debian Developers, and Junichi Uekawa Does Tea
Some Debian bits
Programming Leftovers
R, Python, Qt, and more
today's leftovers
4 more stories
Security Leftovers
Windows TCO, CISA, and more
Mozilla: Firefox in Mozilla’s .deb Package, Tecken, and Servo
Browser work and builds
Canonical/Ubuntu: VMs, Retro, Hype, and More
Mostly corporate stuff from Canonical
Open Hardware/Modding: NUCDeck, Embedded Development, RISC-V, and More
4 stories
Proprietary Software: Microsoft's Tax Crimes and the Risk of SaaS
two stories for now
today's howtos
many howtos
Godot 4.2 arrives in style!
Godot 4.2 brings more rendering features and better platform support
Android Leftovers
Exciting new Samsung Galaxy feature rolls out ahead of Android 14! Know how it works
Security, Chatbots (Spybots), and Windows TCO
assorted and sorted security links
today's leftovers
5 links, 3 about coding
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
Some hardware news
Raspberry Pi Stories, Projects, Hacks (Including Raspberry Pi 5)
5 Raspberry Pi links
GNU Taler v0.9.3 released
We have addressed over 200 individual issues, our bug tracker has the full list. Notable changes include: [...]
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
7 new articles from Liam Dawe
6 Best Free and Open Source Human Resource Management Software
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart
Fed up with Linux/Debian, moving all the things to FreeBSD!
I decided to upgrade all of my servers
Troubles at X and Overwhelming Fear of Microsoft Layoffs at Activision Blizzard
Proprietary giants waning
Open Source Spacecraft Avionics With NASA's Core Flight System
consists of an operating system abstraction layer (OSAL), the underlying OS (VxWorks, FreeRTOS, RTEMS, POSIX, etc.), and the applications that run on top of the OSAL alongside the Core Flight Executive (cFE) component
Security and Windows TCO
many Windows incidents again
Red Hat’s RHEL 10 will Phase Out Xorg in Favor of Wayland
RHEL 10’s plan reveals Wayland’s dominance in future Linux releases, focusing on enhanced display features
Red Hat: Shaping the Narrative With IBM's Media Budget
"Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Will Be Wayland-Only"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Proprietary Stuff and Leftovers
some opposition news too
Programming With R: Releases and More
Some R news
Free Software Leftovers
4 more stories
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Canonical at CES 202
Canonical bews
Steam Deck (GNU/Linux Powered) Sales Surge, Best PS2 Games For Emulation & Steam Deck (2023)
some gamers' stuff
Security Leftovers
incidents and breaches