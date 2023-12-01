Programming With R: Releases and More
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSpdlog 0.0.15 on CRAN: Maintenance
Version 0.0.15 of RcppSpdlog is now on CRAN and will be uploaded to Debian. RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovich. You can learn more at the nice package documention site.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: qlcal 0.0.9 on CRAN: Maintenance
The ninth release of the qlcal package Rcpp version. We also no longer set C++14 explicitly as a compilation standard but rather determine at build time if it is needed or not.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppQuantuccia 0.1.1 on CRAN: Maintenance
A minor release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN today. RcppQuantuccia started from the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib which it brings it to R. This project validated the idea of making the calendaring functionality of QuantLib available in a more compact and standalone project – which we now do with qlcal which can be seen as a successor to this.
Rlang ☛ Bug fixes for dqrng and tikzDevice
Today dqrng version 0.3.2 made it unto CRAN and is now propagating to the mirrors. In addition tikzDevice version 0.12.6 made it unto CRAN as well.
Rlang ☛ Introducing rOpenSci Mentors – Cohort 2023-2024
One important aspect of rOpenSci’s mission is to build capacity and promote passionate community members who help the open science and open source software community grow and improve.
Rlang ☛ Multivariate Regression Ensemble Models for Errors Prediction
In the last blog post about Multistep forecasting losses, I showed the usage of the fantastic method adam from the smooth R package on household electricity consumption data, and compared it with benchmarks.
Rlang ☛ Navigating Quantile Regression with R: A Comprehensive GuideQuantile regression is a robust statistical method that goes beyond traditional linear regression by allowing us to model the relationship between variables at different quantiles of the response distribution.