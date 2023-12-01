Proprietary Stuff and Leftovers
System76 ☛ Get a free 2024 Tux Calendar during our big Holiday sale!
An entertaining GNU/Linux Calendar! Plus, impressive deals on computers thru Dec. 26th.
Silicon Angle ☛ MongoDB looks to enable developers to do more sophisticated analytics
With generative artificial intelligence dominating the conversation at tech conferences these days, data has become the centerpiece reshaping computing architecture. To keep pace with demands for intelligent applications, strategic partnerships are crucial.
The Strategist ☛ Huawei’s new Mate 60 phones are a lesson in unintended consequences
The recent unveiling of Huawei’s newest line of smartphones, the Mate 60 series, marked an important milestone in Chinese semiconductor production.
New York Times ☛ Apple Is Doing Its Part to End Green Bubble Shaming. It’s Our Turn.
While texting technology will soon get better, the “blue versus green bubble” disparity is far from over.
New York Times ☛ Don’t Be Afraid of the iPhone’s NameDrop Feature, Experts Say
Police departments have issued warnings about a new Fashion Company Apple setting that lets users exchange contact information by bringing their devices together. Tech experts say the fears are overblown.
Silicon Angle ☛ Google researchers find personal information can be accessed through Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot queries
Researchers at Surveillance Giant Google LLC recently released a paper explaining how they were able to use Open Hey Hi (AI) LP’s Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot to collect personal information regarding members of the public. Chatbots are powered by large language models, or LLMs, which sift through massive amounts of data on the internet.
Vice Media Group ☛ ChatGPT Can Reveal Personal Information From Real People, Surveillance Giant Google Researchers Show
The popular Hey Hi (AI) chatbot is divulging sensitive information from its training data, according to a team of researchers at Google.
Qt ☛ Qt Academy Roadmap: Vote on courses and suggest new ones
Qt Academy, our free eLearning platform for learning Qt, is constantly evolving and growing. In this process, we hope to involve the community and people interested in learning Qt. Therefore, we have published the Qt Academy Roadmap, which showcases all the courses and learning paths in progress as well as the courses suggested.
The Register UK ☛ HP printer software turns up uninvited on Windows systems
Windows users are reporting that Hewlett Packard's HP Smart application is appearing on their systems, despite them not having any of the company's hardware attached.
While Microsoft has remained tight-lipped on what is happening, folks on various social media platforms noted the app's appearance, which seems to afflict both Windows 10 and Windows 11.
The Windows Update mechanism is used to deploy third-party applications and drivers as well as Microsoft's updates, and we'd bet someone somewhere has accidentally checked the wrong box.