Lists of GNU/Linux Software and Reflections on Version 4.5.0 of syslog-ng
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Version 4.5.0 of syslog-ng is now available with OpenObserve JSON API support
Recently, syslog-ng 4.5.0 was released with many new features. These include sending logs to OpenObserve using its JSON Hey Hi (AI) support for Surveillance Giant Google Pub/Sub, a new macro describing message transport mechanisms like RFC 3164 + TCP, an SSL option to ignore validity periods, and many more. You can find a full list of new features and bug fixes in the release notes at: https://github.com/syslog-ng/syslog-ng/releases/tag/syslog-ng-4.5.0
In this blog, you can find some pointers on how to install the very latest syslog-ng version and learn how you can configure syslog-ng to use the OpenObserver JSON API.