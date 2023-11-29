today's howtos
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Flask on Debian 12
Flask is a lightweight micro web framework for Python.
How to Install and Use LunarVim on GNU/Linux (Complete Guide)
LunarVim is a fantastic NeoVim-based IDE, a community-driven project available for free to try, providing support for most popular programming languages such as C/C++, Python, Java, Node.js, Angular, Go, Scala, and 13+ more.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Fedora 39. VirtualBox, a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product serves as a cornerstone in the realm of modern computing. It allows users to run multiple operating systems simultaneously, fostering an environment of flexibility and efficiency.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeTube on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeTube on Fedora 39. FreeTube is an open-source desktop application compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux. It allows you to browse YouTube more privately compared to browsing on the site directly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on Fedora 39. LibreOffice, a robust and feature-rich open-source office suite, stands as a cornerstone for productivity on GNU/Linux systems. This versatile suite encompasses a word processor, spreadsheet application, presentation software, and more, offering users a comprehensive solution for their document creation needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClipGrab on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClipGrab on GNU/Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, ClipGrab is a popular open-source video downloader and converter for Linux.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VirtualBox 7.0 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
VirtualBox 7.0, the latest release from Oracle, marks a significant step forward in virtualization technology. This guide will demonstrate how to install VirtualBox 7.0 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, a process vital for users looking to leverage the advanced features of this new version.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Opera Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Opera Browser stands as a versatile and efficient choice for internet users, especially those inclined towards GNU/Linux systems. This guide will demonstrate how to install Opera Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, offering a step-by-step approach to enrich your browsing experience with one of the most innovative web browsers available today.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox ESR on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In this guide, we will show you how to install Firefox ESR on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, a process vital for users seeking a stable and secure web browsing experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Tor Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
For those using GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, understanding how to install the Tor Browser can be a pivotal step in enhancing online privacy and security. The Tor Browser, with its unique architecture, offers a fortified browsing experience, ensuring that your online activities remain confidential and shielded from prying eyes.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SeaMonkey on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
SeaMonkey, a versatile internet suite, offers a rich blend of web browsing, email, and newsgroup capabilities, reminiscent of the classic Netscape Communicator. This guide specifically demonstrates how to install SeaMonkey on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, providing a straightforward pathway for users to leverage this all-in-one solution on their GNU/Linux systems.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Nightly on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Exploring the advanced features of Firefox Nightly offers an exciting glimpse into the future of web browsing. This guide will demonstrate how to install Firefox Nightly on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, enabling you to experience the forefront of Mozilla’s innovations.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install and Enable SSH on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Secure Shell (SSH), particularly its OpenSSH implementation, is a crucial tool for secure network communication. This guide will demonstrate how to install SSH on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, offering a straightforward approach to enhancing your system’s security. SSH enables encrypted connections between computers, safeguarding data from unauthorized access or interception.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.10 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Python 3.10, released on October 4, 2021, is a significant milestone in the evolution of the Python programming language. It serves as a bridge from past versions to newer advancements, balancing established features with fresh innovations.
Own HowTo ☛ How to share mouse and keyboard on GNU/Linux with barrier
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and use barrier on Ubuntu 22.04.
barrier is an app that allows you to share your mouse and keyboard to multiple computers at the same time, which means you can control multiple computers by using the same mouse and keyboard.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Execute GNU/Linux Commands in Python
Python is a powerful programming language that can be used for a wide variety of tasks. One of its many abilities is the execution of system commands,0 including GNU/Linux commands. This is particularly useful for system administrators, developers, and anyone who wants to automate tasks on a GNU/Linux system.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to create a basic Web Server on Ubuntu
This guide simplifies the process of setting up a basic web server on Ubuntu. It covers the essentials of installing server software like Apache or Nginx, configuring your server, and hosting a website, providing a solid foundation for beginners to start their web hosting journey.
TecMint ☛ The Gentoo GNU/Linux Installation Guide – Part 2
It's FOSS ☛ Change Keyboard Layout in Ubuntu
It's quite easy to have multiple keyboard layouts in Ubuntu and switch between them. Here's how to do that.