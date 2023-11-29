Events: FOSDEM, Free Software Directory Meeting, and IETF 118
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: CFP now open for the Distributions dev room at FOSDEM 2024!
Co-authored by benny Vasquez and Justin W. Flory.
In just over two months, the Fedora Project returns to FOSDEM in Brussels, Belgium from 3-4 February 2024 again with a stand, a bunch of friends, and our usual role as organizers of the (Linux) Distributions Developer Room (dev room).
Kiwi TCMS: Call for participation: Testing and Continuous Delivery devroom, FOSDEM'24
Attention testers! On behalf of the Testing and Continuous Delivery devroom we'd like to announce that call for participation is still open. This room is about building better software through a focus on testing and continuous delivery practices across all layers of the stack. The purpose of this devroom is to share good and bad examples around the question â€œhow to improve quality of our software by automating tests, deliveries or deploymentsâ€� and to showcase new open source tools and practices.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, December 01, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, December 01, from 12:00
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: IETF 118
Tom Harrison presented on an RDAP IETF draft at IETF 118, held from 4 to 10 November in Prague, Czech Republic.