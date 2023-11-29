Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 29, 2023



Armbian 23.11 (codename Topi) introduces support for new devices, including the Khadas VIM1S and Khadas VIM4 single-board computers, Texas Instruments SK-TDA4VM processor starter kit for edge AI vision systems, NanoPi R6S and NanoPi R6C IoT gateways, HiKey 960 development platform, ArmSoM-W3 board, Tanix TX6 media player, Inovato Quadra and Mekotronics R58X-Pro ARM mini PCs, as well as the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet.

Other noteworthy changes in this release include switching the default login manager from LightDM to SDDM for the KDE Plasma desktop and GDM for the GNOME desktop, support for Linux kernel 6.6 LTS for the edge kernel offering, updated kernel configs for Waydroid and Redroid support, and Bluetooth support for the Khadas VIM1S/VIM4 boards.

