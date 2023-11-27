Developers in the "free network services" movement often highlight Google services like GMail, Google Maps, and Google Docs when they speak about the shortcomings of centralized software-as-a-service products, but they rarely address the software behemoth's core product: web search. That may be changing now that the decentralized search engine YaCy has made its 1.0 release. But while the code may be 1.0, the search results may not scream "release quality."

The rationale given for YaCy is that a decentralized, peer-to-peer search service prohibits a central point-of-control and the problems that come with it: censorship, user tracking, commercial players skewing search results, and so forth. Elsewhere on the project site, the fact that a decentralized service also eliminates a central point of failure comes up, as does the potential for faster responses through load-balancing. But user control is the core issue: YaCy users determine which sites and pages get indexed, and it is possible to thoroughly explore the search index from a YaCy client.