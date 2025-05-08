news
KDE Gear 25.04.1 Fixes Session Restore in the Dolphin File Manager and Other Bugs
KDE Gear 25.04.1 is here to fix the session restore functionality and the background of the new status bar when using non-Breeze styles in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the KOrganizer calendar and scheduling application, and fix a crash during logout in the NeoChat Matrix client.
The AudioTube YouTube client received support for finding audio tracks with an unknown codec, Cantor front-end to powerful mathematics and statistics packages received improved LaTeX typesetting support, and the Falkon web browser received a fix for a crash that occurred when creating the bookmarks toolbar.
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear.
Today they all get new bugfix source releases with updated translations, including...