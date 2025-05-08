news
today's howtos
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Sandbox GNU/Linux Apps with Firejail and Bubblewrap
In this guide, we will learn how to sandbox GNU/Linux apps with Firejail and Bubblewrap.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Chosing between "it works for now" and "it works in the long term"
A comment on my entry about how Netplan can only have WireGuard peers in one file made me realize one of my implicit system administration views (it's the first one by Jon). That is the tradeoff between something that works now and something that not only works now but is likely to keep working in the long term. In system administration this is a tradeoff, not an obvious choice, because what you want is different depending on the circumstances.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Do Not Publish Your Designs on the Web with Figma Sites…
Listen, I don’t mean to be the party-pooper here. I just happen to be really good at it. I am demonstrably better at it than the Figma team was at running even the barest WCAG checks against their flagship demos for its Figma Sites product launch.
I am also better at being embarrassed at my behavior.
-
Sara Soueidan ☛ Are 'CSS Carousels' accessible?
In this post I want to examine the newly announced “CSS Carousels” through the lens of usability and accessibility. I’ll start with a spoiler: CSS Carousels are highly experimental and they are not yet ready for production; not only because of the current lack of browser adoption for the new CSS features they use, but also because they have some major accessibility issues.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on openSUSE
PeaZip stands as one of the most versatile file archiving utilities available for GNU/Linux distributions, including openSUSE. This powerful, open-source application offers robust compression capabilities, strong encryption options, and support for over 200 archive formats.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telnet on Fedora 42
Telnet, despite being an older network protocol, remains a valuable tool for system administrators and IT professionals working with GNU/Linux systems. While largely superseded by more secure protocols like SSH, Telnet still serves important purposes in network diagnostics, legacy system access, and specific troubleshooting scenarios.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nikto on Debian 12
Nikto is a powerful open-source web server scanner designed to identify potential vulnerabilities, security issues, and misconfigurations in web servers. For system administrators and security professionals using Debian 12, Nikto offers an essential toolset for enhancing web application security through comprehensive scanning capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fwupd on Fedora 42
Firmware updates play a critical role in maintaining system security, stability, and performance on GNU/Linux systems. On Fedora 42, fwupd provides a streamlined way to manage firmware updates for various hardware components, from UEFI BIOS to peripheral devices.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DokuWiki on Fedora 42
DokuWiki stands out as a versatile, lightweight wiki software solution that doesn’t require a database for operation. This makes it an excellent choice for both personal documentation needs and organizational knowledge management. Fedora 42, the latest release of this robust GNU/Linux distribution, provides an ideal platform for running DokuWiki with minimal configuration hassle.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RainLoop Webmail on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RainLoop Webmail on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. RainLoop is a modern, lightweight webmail client that offers users a sleek interface for accessing emails through any web browser. Built with PHP, this open-source solution provides full IMAP/SMTP support, allowing seamless access to email accounts from various providers.
-