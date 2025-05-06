Fedora / Red Hat / RHEL / IBM Leftovers

Oracle has shipped its Oracle Linux kernel, the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8, bringing a number of improvements to memory management, file system support, and more.

Oracle is a major player in the enterprise Linux space, and ships its own “purpose-built Oracle Linux kernel” as part of it. The company has shipped its latest version, version 8, which the company is touting as its best yet.

“This is our eighth release of UEK, and I think it’s the best one yet,” said Greg Marsden, senior vice president of Linux software development, Oracle. “In addition to bringing in significant improvements like memory folios, UEK 8 is built on the foundation of the UEK-next project. For the past year, UEK-next has allowed both Oracle and our customers to test out the latest upstream features that are now production- and enterprise-ready with UEK 8. UEK has been around nearly as long as upstream stable kernels, and it continues to push the boundaries of Linux innovation and deliver the performance and stability that businesses depend on—while keeping Linux open and free.”