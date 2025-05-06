news
Games: Junkyard Space Agency, Warfare Legacy Collection, and More
GamingOnLinux ? Junkyard Space Agency is a 'scrappier, multiplayer version' of Kerbal Space Program
Junkyard Space Agency is an upcoming co-op space agency simulator that the developer said is like a "scrappier, multiplayer version" of Kerbal Space Program. It's being made with Godot Engine.
GamingOnLinux ? Warfare Legacy Collection remasters two classics Flash strategy games and it's out now
I'm certain plenty of readers will remember the Flash classics Warfare 1917 and Warfare 1944! They're back, better than ever and expanded with the Warfare Legacy Collection now available. There's even full Native Linux support with the release.
GamingOnLinux ? Zelda 64: Recompiled (Majora's Mask) adds modding support, texture pack support, optimizations and more
Zelda 64: Recompiled is a project to play The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask on modern platforms with many new features, enhancements and now modding support too. The community project is not endorsed by Nintendo in any way and you need to own the original game to use this.
GamingOnLinux ? Road trip management RPG Keep Driving added controller support, working on being Steam Deck Verified
Keep Driving is a road trip management RPG that I'm quite a big fan of, and now I'll be able to relax a little more on my next run with the recently added controller support.
GamingOnLinux ? Easy Delivery Co. is a strange and spooky delivery driving sim with a demo worth checking out
Easy Delivery Co. from Sam C / Oro Interactive is a delivery driving sim that mixes together classic PlayStation styled visuals, with bouncing physics and a slightly spooky atmosphere. The developer recently put up a first demo, which works great on Linux with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ? The Story-Rich Megabundle on Steam is amazing value not to be missed
Steam has a seriously good bundle of story-rich games available for a limited time as part of the LudoNarraCon festival. You'll need to be quick on this one to save a whole lot of money and get some fab games.
GamingOnLinux ? Stellaris: BioGenesis and free 4.0 "Phoenix" update out now
A major day for Stellaris as the Stellaris: BioGenesis expansion has released, and the huge free overhaul patch 4.0 "Phoenix" has arrived. If you've been away a while, it looks like a great time to jump back in. This is probably one of the biggest updates to the game since release back in 2016.
GamingOnLinux ? Open source evolution sim Thrive adds currents, bioluminescence, additional environmental events and more
Quite a big release for the open source evolution sim Thrive, with some major new features being added to the latest release of this scientific survival game. I really love watching this game evolve, it has some really fun and unique ideas that we've not seen in such a game before and every update like this greatly expands it.
GamingOnLinux ? Check out the demo for no brake no gain, a precision-driving game where skill outshines speed
Fancy a challenge? no brake no gain is an upcoming arcade precision-driving game where skill outshines speed. The developer just recently released the first demo.