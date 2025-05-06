news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2025



Quoting: I use these 5 alternatives to the Adobe suite on my Linux workstation —

With the release of the first commercial version of Photoshop in 1990, Adobe started its rise to stardom in the software industry. Over the last couple of years, Adobe has added a barrage of tools to its creativity-oriented suite, with each utility offering some unique features to aid your projects. Despite taking numerous anti-consumer steps, Adobe’s feature-rich application stack makes it hard for creative professionals to switch to other tools… assuming you’re on Windows or macOS.

Unfortunately, Linux never received native versions of Adobe’s toolkit, and there aren’t any plans for the firm to support FOSS distros either. Technically, you could try running a Windows 11 virtual machine, but high resource consumption and the cumbersome process of setting up GPU passthrough make it quite difficult to run Adobe’s application suite on a Linux system.

But if you’re not willing to configure dual boot, the Linux ecosystem is blessed with some creativity tools that can not only walk toe-to-toe with their Adobe counterparts, but can also outperform them in certain cases.