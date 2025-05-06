news
Security Issues and Some Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
Scoop News Group ☛ Google addresses 1 actively exploited vulnerability in May’s Android security update
The monthly Android security update covers 47 vulnerabilities, including a high-severity defect in the widely used FreeType software library.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ansible, containerd, and vips), Fedora (chromium, java-17-openjdk, nodejs-bash-language-server, nodejs-pnpm, ntpd-rs, redis, rust-hickory-proto, thunderbird, and valkey), Mageia (apache-mod_auth_openidc, fcgi, graphicsmagick, kernel-linus, pam, poppler, and tomcat), Red Hat (firefox, libsoup, nodejs:20, redis:6, rsync, webkit2gtk3, xmlrpc-c, and yelp), and SUSE (audiofile, ffmpeg, firefox, libsoup-2_4-1, libsoup-3_0-0, libva, libxml2, and thunderbird).
SANS ☛ "Mirai" Now Exploits Samsung MagicINFO CMS (CVE-2024-7399), (Mon, May 5th)
Last August, Samsung patched an arbitrary file upload vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution. The announcement was very sparse and did not even include affected systems: [...]
Security Week ☛ White House Proposal Slashes Half-Billion from CISA Budget
The proposed $491 million cut is being positioned as a “refocusing”of CISA on its core mission “while eliminating weaponization and waste.”
Security Week ☛ Critical Commvault Vulnerability in Attacker Crosshairs
CISA has flagged a critical-severity Commvault vulnerability as exploited one week after technical details were released.
Security Week ☛ Man Admits Hacking Disney and Leaking Data Disguised as Hacktivist
A 25-year-old has admitted hacking Disney systems and leaking data under the guise of a hacktivist collective named NullBulge.
Security Week ☛ PoC Published for Exploited SonicWall Vulnerabilities
PoC code targeting two exploited SonicWall flaws was published just CISA added them to the KEV catalog.
Linux disk-wiping malware spread via Go modules [Ed: The issue here is not Go or Linux. The issue is Microsoft transmitting malware.]
Threat actors exploited obfuscation to lure developers into downloading the modules, including github[.]com/truthfulpharm/prototransform, github[.]com/blankloggia/go-mcp, and github[.]com/steelpoor/tlsproxy, an analysis from Socket's Threat Research Team revealed.