posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2025



Quoting: Project management apps are my top productivity hack - and these are my favorites on Linux | ZDNET —

I have several projects that are too much to manage in my head or with a simple calendar or text file. When those projects come along, I turn to a project management app on my Linux desktop.

Before you turn away thinking, "Project management is for business users only," know that these apps can be used for just about anything: chores, school homework, extracurricular activities, and even creative work. I use project management tools for writing books, planning theatrical productions, and even dealing with busier clients.