news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2025



Quoting: Empowering Engineers as Ambassadors: A Strategic Business Investment – toscalix —

When organizations embrace open source, they must recognize that their engineers become public-facing representatives. Open Source leading organizations are those which support these representatives so they evolve overtime into ambassadors. This shift is as significant, and carries similar risks at fist, as assigning client-facing roles to middle managers. The outdated notion that open source is limited to technical environments and activities is no longer accurate. Today, software is inherently tied to business, and therefore, open source software is also a business concern.

I’ve personally seen the significant changes this shift brings to organizations. However, I’ve also encountered strong resistance from some executives, middle managers, and tech leads who are hesitant about their engineers representing the company publicly, particularly in situations where these leaders might not have direct control or visibility.