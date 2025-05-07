news
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Printers App, Linux 6.12 LTS, and Wayland Improvements
The new Raspberry Pi OS release improves screen locking by adding a custom front end that gives them a bit more feedback as to what is happening, while allowing them to lock the screen by pressing Ctrl+Alt+L, or by via the ‘Lock Screen’ option in the ‘Shutdown…’ dialog.
There’s also a new Printers app that lets you connect to and control printers, as a replacement for the system-config-printer application. Moreover, the new Raspberry Pi OS release promises better handling of touchscreens in a Wayland environment by allowing users to choose between mouse emulation or native touchscreen behaviour via Touchscreen > Mode in the Screen Configuration app.