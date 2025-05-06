news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2025



Quoting: Mission Center 1.0: New Features, Better Performance - OMG! Ubuntu —

Mission Center 1.0 adds new hardware tracking, UI tweaks, and refactors its backend to provide palapble performance improvements, boost the app’s responsiveness and minimise ‘time deviations between refresh cycles’.

The latter may sound a tad dry on the ‘excitement’ scale but, arguably, it’s a big thing: a real-time monitoring app is used for, well, real-time monitoring and those tweaks ensure hardware and system process info shown is more precise.

For a closer lookout the “visible” changes in this release, read on.