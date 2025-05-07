news
Fwupd 2.0.9 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs
Coming a month after fwupd 2.0.8, this release introduces support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs, the ability to allow installing multiple database certificate updates at the same time, support for showing what certificate signed the EFI authenticated variable, new documentation about updating the KEK and database, as well as the ability to use readline to look up inputs from user, and make it optional.
Fwupd 2.0.9 also adds several devices with broken firmware to the UEFI dbx blocklist, revamps the MEI code to allow devices to use multiple interfaces, rewrites the ModemManger plugin to be simpler and more supportable, simplifies the parsing of USB descriptors, and includes more output when using the fwupdtool get-devices --json command.