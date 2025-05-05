The Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box is a development board designed for integration into standard 86-type wall enclosures. Based on the Luckfox-Pico-86-Panel series, it features Rockchip’s RV1106G2 or RV1106G3 processor and is intended for use in smart home interfaces and industrial control systems.

The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.

April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.

Huawei unveils MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition notebook

May 05, 2025



Huawei has launched another “without Windows” notebook – MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition. Just like other new editions, the latest PC is also available at a 300 yuan cheaper rate than the existing variant and has a Chinese national subsidy.

Early inputs revealed that Microsoft’s license to supply Windows to Huawei is about to expire. The company won’t renew the license following the U.S. sanctions.

As a result, Huawei is launching new Linux Editions for some select and existing PCs. Up to this point, the company has launched the Linux version for MateBook 14 and D 16. Now, it is bringing the new OS to the flagship MateBook X Pro.

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition is available on VMall and JD.com. It is currently available in two storage variants at a price:

- MateBook X Pro Linux (Ultra7/16GB + 1TB) = 10399 yuan

- MateBook X Pro Linux (Ultra7/32GB + 1TB) = 11399 yuan

