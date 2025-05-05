news
Huawei unveils MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition notebook
Huawei has launched another “without Windows” notebook – MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition. Just like other new editions, the latest PC is also available at a 300 yuan cheaper rate than the existing variant and has a Chinese national subsidy.
Early inputs revealed that Microsoft’s license to supply Windows to Huawei is about to expire. The company won’t renew the license following the U.S. sanctions.
As a result, Huawei is launching new Linux Editions for some select and existing PCs. Up to this point, the company has launched the Linux version for MateBook 14 and D 16. Now, it is bringing the new OS to the flagship MateBook X Pro.
The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition is available on VMall and JD.com. It is currently available in two storage variants at a price:
- MateBook X Pro Linux (Ultra7/16GB + 1TB) = 10399 yuan
- MateBook X Pro Linux (Ultra7/32GB + 1TB) = 11399 yuan