How to Fix Chrome Rendering Issues on Ubuntu
If Chrome is displaying garbled text, broken graphics, or flickering pages on your Ubuntu system, don’t panic. These rendering glitches often come from GPU acceleration conflicts, outdated drivers, or corrupted cache files. The good news, though, is that fixing it usually takes just a few minutes, and you won’t lose your bookmarks, history, or saved passwords in the process.
In this guide, you will learn two proven solutions: disabling hardware acceleration (a quick fix for stubborn rendering bugs) and manually clearing Chrome’s GPU cache (a safer approach that preserves performance).
Leon Mika ☛ Devlog: Dialogues
The dialogues themselves are all HTML. If you were to view source, you’ll see that they’re essentially styled blockquotes. It was important to me to make sure that came through correctly on RSS feeds, with all the styling stripped away. In a browser, they’re meant to resemble an imaginary chat experience. I’m hoping this is versatile enough: the one concern I have is that this style of interaction seems to encourage short exchanges between the participants, so I may adjust the styling a little in the future. But I’ll start with this and see how it goes. If you’re curious as to how the CSS looks, you can find it here.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kooha Screen Recorder on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kooha Screen Recorder on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Screen recording has become an essential tool for content creators, educators, and IT professionals using GNU/Linux distributions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blue Recorder on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Screen recording capabilities are essential for creating tutorials, demonstrating software features, or documenting bugs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Blue Recorder stands out as an elegant, lightweight solution for capturing screen activity without consuming excessive system resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenBoard on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OpenBoard stands as a powerful, open-source interactive whiteboard application that has transformed digital teaching in classrooms worldwide. With the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), educators and professionals are eager to implement this educational tool on the latest long-term support version of Ubuntu.
ID Root ☛ How To Configure Nginx Server Blocks on Fedora 42
Nginx server blocks allow you to host multiple websites on a single server, similar to Apache’s virtual hosts but with Nginx’s performance-oriented architecture. Whether you’re setting up a development environment or deploying production websites, properly configured server blocks ensure efficient resource utilization while maintaining site isolation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on CentOS Stream 10. Inkscape stands as one of the most powerful open-source vector graphics editors available for GNU/Linux systems.
