news
Games: Proton 10, Monster Hunter Bundle, SteamVR 2.10, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 10 gets another Beta update with more fixes for Windows games on Linux / Steam Deck
Valve continue working towards a stable release of the major Proton 10 update, to bring many improvements to Windows game compatibility on Linux / Steam Deck. Today, Valve released a small bug fix update to the Proton 10 Beta.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Monster Hunter Bundle returns again with a good deal
Fanatical have revived their Build your own Monster Hunter Bundle, giving you another chance to build up your collection and it's pretty cheap.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for May is stacked with STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, The Thaumaturge, Amnesia: The Bunker and more
Looks like Humble Choice for May 2025 is actually pretty good, stacked with some great looking titles. Here's your usual monthly overview of what's in it and how they might run on Linux Desktop / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve rolls out SteamVR 2.10 with quick recenter, reduced controller and physics jitter and Linux fixes
Valve have released the latest stable version of SteamVR with 2.10 bringing a few fixes and a couple of new features to improve the experience. Nice to see Valve putting a few little improvements for Linux VR fans too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Playtron wanted to take on Windows and SteamOS with their GameOS, now they're announcing a cryptocurrency
Reading the press release sounded like a late April Fools joke, but I think we all saw where Playtron were heading. After originally announcing PlaytronOS (now GameOS), their Linux-powered gaming system, they're now directly moving into crypto.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Starless Abyss is a seriously cool Eldritch-themed space strategy deckbuilder out now
My new favourite deck-builder? Could well be. Starless Abyss released late in April from Konafa Games and No More Robots blending together the worlds of Eldritch horror and deck-builders in a space strategy theme. Note: key provided by the publisher.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horror adventure ASYLUM updated for Steam Deck and on the way to being Verified
Senscape continue to tweak their supernatural horror adventure ASYLUM, with a recent update making a few changes to be on the way to getting it Steam Deck Verified. Also, the developer is still working on the Native Linux version.
GamingOnLinux ☛ BULLET YEETERS is an upcoming miniature-mayhem toy-scale PvP fragfest
I'm always on the lookout for a good online shooter that works well on Linux Desktop / Steam Deck and BULLET YEETERS is high up on the list of games that could be great. A shooter of miniature mayhem, with a toy-scale with you and others running around big rooms across various game modes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fight off a planet-wide fungal catastrophe in the upcoming co-op shooter Mycopunk
From developer Pigeons at Play and Devolver Digital, Mycopunk is one of those games where you see a few seconds of footage in the trailer, get totally sold and instantly stick it into your wishlist. There's also a demo available to try.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gears of War is getting a remaster with Gears of War: Reloaded releasing in August [Ed: But it's helping Microsoft, which is still sabotaging GNU/Linux]
Microsoft / Xbox Game Studios and developer The Coalition have announced Gears of War is getting a remaster with Gears of War: Reloaded. It's coming to Steam on August 26th priced at $39.99.