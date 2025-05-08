news
Games: Humble Bundle, Proton, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get Vampire Survivors, Atomicrops and other great games in this new Humble Bundle
Humble Bundle have another good one here for you with Vampire Survivors, Atomicrops and various other similar survivorlike bullet hell / bullet heavens. It's like the bundle was made for someone like me that tries to play them all.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve developers continue to impress, fixing Proton in less than a day for the Starfield Beta
Bethesda have released a surprise Beta update for Starfield. The update brings with it numerous bug fixes, Creation Kit upgrades and there's even a new Very Low graphics setting option.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 15 years after being cancelled, pirate-themed action game Captain Blood is out now
Preservation is important for video games, but that often focuses on games that have been released. Here's a nice win for some developers though, as Captain Blood has managed to get released after being cancelled in 2010.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Don't sleep on Cataclismo, building up fortresses like LEGO to defend against hordes is great
Cataclismo is a game where you design and build a fortress to face off against waves of enemy hordes. The LEGO-like building system is a lot of fun, really letting your creativity shine. That is, until all your beautiful staircases and walls inevitably come crumbling down. Note: key via the publisher.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A Slight Chance of Sawblades is a fun high-score chaser with a demo out now
For readers who like their smaller, faster more casual high-score chasers you'll want to check out A Slight Chance of Sawblades. Chinykian Games just put up a demo you can try out which has a Linux version available.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hordes of Hunger turns Vampire Survivors into a fast 3D slasher from devs of Blood West
With combat that feels more like a faster and slashier Diablo / Path of Exile, the latest game from Hyperstrange is Hordes of Hunger and so far it's a lot of fun. Note: key provided for me.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wipeout-like anti-grav racer BallisticNG v1.4 out now bringing lots of new content and Steam Deck Verified
Even though it was Steam Deck Verified back in February, that was Valve testing against an opt-in Beta (which is a bit weird) but now the big release is here for the anti-gravity racer BallisticNG. This update makes it easily one of the best racers of this type available today.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Metal Thunder puts you in a the gunner seat of an AC-130 with progression popularised by Vampire Survivors
This is quite a unique experience. Merging the progression system made popular by Vampire Survivors, with the aerial combat of Call of Duty’s AC-130 missions. Metal Thunder definitely has a fun idea to it. Note: the developer sent a key.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Detective Dotson is a mystery adventure that's a love letter to India worth exploring out now
With a setting that not many games explore, Detective Dotson is a fresh adventure from Masala Games that's out now with Linux support. India is brought to life with some lovely pixel artwork in this new release, it's really quite eye-catching. Note: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ World of Goo 2 gets fixes for Steam Deck and now works offline
World of Goo 2 from 2D BOY / Tomorrow Corporation has a small update that's been released, cleaning up some issues reported by players and making it run better on Steam Deck. The game came to Steam and other stores on April 25th and it's really great.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.5 for Steam Deck now in Beta with big upgrades and initial support for more hardware
Bringing some big changes down from Preview, SteamOS 3.7.5 for Steam Deck now in Beta as Valve work towards getting it in the stable release for all Steam Deck players and then eventually the public SteamOS release for more hardware. This is still only supported on Steam Deck for now.