Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

tempesta is a CLI bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
tempesta is billed as the fastest and lightest command-line bookmark manager.
With Tempesta all bookmarks live in ~/.bookmark-store, and tempesta provides some intuitive commands for adding, updating, editing and open URLs. It can also track all the changes using git.
This is free and open source software.
nb is a command line and local note‑taking, bookmarking, archiving, and knowledge base - LinuxLinks
nb is a command line and local web note‑taking, bookmarking, archiving, and knowledge base application with...
jdSystemMonitor is a desktop-independent system monitor for Linux - LinuxLinks
jdSystemMonitor is billed as an advanced, desktop-independent system monitor for Linux. It aims to provide as much information about your system as possible, focusing on process management.
Offpunk is an offline-first command-line browser - LinuxLinks
The goal of Offpunk is to be able to synchronise your content once (a day, a week, a month) and then browse/organise it while staying disconnected.
No mouse, no shortcut, no hidden key to press. Every action requires you to type a command. Content is displayed in the venerable “less” pager. Offpunk is intented for people who live in their terminal and don’t want to leave it.
Every content you visit is cached and can be visited later while offline. If you try to visit a content not available in your cache, it will be marked to be downloaded later. Offpunk allows you to synchronise you computer once every hour, day or week and work offline without being interrupted.
This is free and open source software.