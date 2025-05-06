Upgrade to Freedom Campaign Shifts to End of 10

news

Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14 and this will likely trigger a surge in unnecessary electronic waste (e-waste) on International E-Waste Day, which is a day designed to raise awareness about the global issue of e-waste and promote responsible recycling and disposal practices.

The openSUSE Project’s Upgrade to Freedom campaign urges people to extend the life of their device rather than becoming e-waste. Since millions of Windows 10 users may believe their devices will become useless and contribute to the waste of fully functional devices, installing a Linux operating systems like openSUSE or another Linux distribution is more reasonable.

A new initiative called End of 10 has launched that shares the purposes and origin of openSUSE’s Upgrade to Freedom efforts. As the #endof10 initiative also intends to help people extend the life of devices that would otherwise become e-waste, rather than dilute the messaging and narrative, members of openSUSE marketing have decided to transition the Upgrade to Freedom campaign to joining the End of 10 initiative.

The project will update all its previous Upgrade to Freedom content to reflect these changes.