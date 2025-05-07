news
Slimbook Launches Kymera Black Linux Desktop Computer for Gamers and Creators
Slimbook Kymera Black is designed to adapt to the needs of every user, offering them a high level of customization and configurability, without compromising power and reliability. It features a versatile and innovative modular design ideal for professional or gaming use.
The Kymera Black features a high-density matte black metal chassis with removable panels, washable dust filters, front-accessible ports, and a solid structure that combines tempered glass and metal side panels, along with the option to add an 8-inch front display for monitoring temperature, speed, or component performance in real time.