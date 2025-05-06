As a followup of my post about the use of argocd-autopilot I’m going to deploy various applications to the cluster using Argo CD from the same repository we used on the previous post.

For our examples we are going to test a solution to the problem we had when we updated a ConfigMap used by the argocd-server (the resource was updated but the application Pod was not because there was no change on the argocd-server deployment); our original fix was to kill the pod manually, but the manual operation is something we want to avoid.