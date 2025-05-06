news
today's howtos
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to build most efficient 1PetaByte server (FUJITSU ESPRIMO P9900 does not want to start change cmos battery!)
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Node.js 22.15.0 on Ubuntu 24.04 (LTS)
Node.js 22 is the latest stable update that you can install and use on your system.
-
Sergio Talens-Oliag: Argo CD Usage Examples
As a followup of my post about the use of argocd-autopilot I’m going to deploy various applications to the cluster using Argo CD from the same repository we used on the previous post.
For our examples we are going to test a solution to the problem we had when we updated a
ConfigMapused by the
argocd-server(the resource was updated but the application Pod was not because there was no change on the
argocd-serverdeployment); our original fix was to kill the pod manually, but the manual operation is something we want to avoid.
-
FOSS Post ☛ How to Change your GNU/Linux Bootloader Theme
Almost all desktop GNU/Linux distributions are using the GRUB bootloader by default to enable boot management of the system. It is a free and open source piece of software that is part of the GNU project.