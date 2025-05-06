Applications: Immich, Qactus, CamPeek, BleachBit, Tauon

I love a good music player. After all, I sit in my office for hours on end and listen to music from various sources (from vinyl, streaming, and local files). I've tried nearly every Linux music app on the market (even those that are command-line only) and have finally found one that I believe I could stick with for the long term. That app is Tauon, and I have only a single gripe about it (more on that in a bit).

Tauon can be installed on any Linux distribution that supports Flatpak, which means nearly any version of the open-source OS.