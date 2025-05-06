news
Applications: Immich, Qactus, CamPeek, BleachBit, Tauon
TecMint ☛ Immich: Your Private, Self-Hosted Alternative to Google Photos
Immich serves as a powerful alternative to proprietary cloud services like Google Photos. By using Immich, you can keep your media private, fully under your control, and free from the constraints of centralized cloud storage providers.
Qactus v3.0.0 is out!
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ CamPeek – MacOS Hand Mirror Inspired One-click Camera Check for GNOME
Looking for a MacOS Hand Mirror alternative app for Ubuntu? Here’s one for the GNOME desktop. It’s CamPeek, an extension adds an icon on GNOME top-bar, allowing to one-click to preview your webcam.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ System Cleaner BleachBit Gets First ‘Major Update’ Since 2023
Open source system cleaning app BleachBit has put out its first major update in more than a year, adding improved cleaning capabilities, security fixes, and stability buffs. For the benefit of those with dusty memories, BleachBit is a free, open source system cleaner for backdoored Windows and Linux, written in Python and GTK 3. Similar to other apps of its type, BleachBit helps free up disk space by cleaning out caches, cookies, and other transient cruft.
ZDNet ☛ I've tested every Linux music player, and this one is my new favorite - here's why
I love a good music player. After all, I sit in my office for hours on end and listen to music from various sources (from vinyl, streaming, and local files). I've tried nearly every Linux music app on the market (even those that are command-line only) and have finally found one that I believe I could stick with for the long term. That app is Tauon, and I have only a single gripe about it (more on that in a bit).
Tauon can be installed on any Linux distribution that supports Flatpak, which means nearly any version of the open-source OS.