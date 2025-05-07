news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Get openSUSE Gear at oSC25
Between 100 to 125 items, mainly t-shirts, will be available as a preview of brand-new designs that emphasize Leap, Tumbleweed, Slowroll, Aeon and Kalpa and MicroOS. These new items aren’t yet listed on Freewear.org’s](https://www.freewear.org/openSUSE) website, but there are plans to update the online shop with all of them after the conference.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Celebrating young innovators at Coolest Projects USA
Last month, the Science Museum of Minnesota buzzed with excitement as young tech creators from across the country came together for Coolest Projects USA.
Arduino ☛ This haptic glove could help deafblind people communicate
This device essentially does the same thing that Anne Sullivan did with Helen Keller: it communicates via touch sensations. Specifically, those sensations are vibrations coming from tiny eccentric motors embedded into the “e-yarn” textile of the glove over the fingers. Each motor is a haptic point and the wearer can feel their pulsing. By pulsing those motors in deliberate patterns, the glove can convey information to the wearer.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Is Bruce Perens’ Post Open License Necessary? [Ed: Bruce Byfield is now 'trolling' (it's the usual form of concern trolling) Bruce Perens (like all the other Microsofters) with a coy question mark in the title; Byfield is a longtime Microsoft apologist and provocateur]
