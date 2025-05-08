Release of Mesa 25.1.0

Hello everyone,

I'm happy to announce a new feature release, 25.1.0!

One of the big news in this release is that the Asahi driver has been fully mainlined into Mesa, as its UAPI was merged into the kernel. This means that custom builds are no longer needed for distros that want to support Apple hardware.

Panfrost also gained support for Mali G720/G925, and YCbCr support in PanVK for v10+ GPUs (Gxxx).

Users can expect the usual flurry of improvements across all drivers and components, including these new extensions & features highlighted by their developers (in no particular order): - cl_khr_spirv_linkonce_odr in rusticl - storagePushConstant16 on panvk - storageInputOutput16 on panvk - VK_KHR_depth_stencil_resolve on panvk - VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts on panvk - VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage on panvk - VK_KHR_sampler_ycbcr_conversion on panvk/v10+ - VK_EXT_ycbcr_2plane_444_formats on panvk/v10+ - VK_EXT_ycbcr_image_arrays on panvk/v10+ - VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer on panvk - VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout on panvk - VK_EXT_border_color_swizzle on panvk - VK_MESA_image_alignment_control on NVK - shaderFloat16 on panvk - VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow on panvk/v10+ - VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence on panvk/v10+ - VK_EXT_device_memory_report on RADV - VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types on panvk/v10+ - shaderStorageImageExtendedFormats on panvk - VK_KHR_display on panvk - VK_EXT_display_control on panvk - EXT_shader_framebuffer_image_fetch on v3d - EXT_shader_framebuffer_image_fetch_coherent on v3d - KHR_blend_equation_advanced on v3d - KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent on v3d - KHR_partial_update on etnaviv - VK_KHR_line_rasterization on panvk - VK_EXT_line_rasterization on panvk - shaderImageGatherExtended on panvk - textureCompressionBC on panvk - VK_EXT_sample_locations on RADV for GFX10+ - GL_ARB_shader_clock on panvk - VK_KHR_shader_float_controls on panvk - VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2 on panvk/v10+ - storageBuffer8BitAccess on panvk - storagePushConstant8 on panvk - uniformAndStorageBuffer8BitAccess on panvk - MSAA with 8 and 16 sample counts on panvk - VK_KHR_spirv_1_4 on panvk/v10+ - Mali G720 and G725 on Panfrost and panvk - dualSrcBlend on panvk - VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read on panvk - VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control on panvk/v10+ - VK_KHR_format_feature_flags2 on panvk - shaderStorageImageReadWithoutFormat on panvk - shaderStorageImageWriteWithoutFormat on panvk - VK_EXT_direct_mode_display on panvk - Vulkan 1.2 on panvk/v10+

If you find any issues, please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new

The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on May 21st.

Cheers, Eric