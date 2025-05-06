today's leftovers

news
This site is promoting Linux plug-ins with resources for developers and users
A musician-led initiative is aiming to bring more plug-ins to Linux. That includes promoting developers (both proprietary and libre/open source), featuring software for users, and answering developer questions. Linux Audio Plugin Development (LAPD) is already worth a look; you’re likely to discover some plug-in or information you hadn’t before.
[...]
And that means native as in built for the OS. Yes, libraries like yabridge are cool, but no, they don’t always translate to reliable and complete support for Linux users. In contrast, see developers like Audio Damage or Sinevibes – the latter I’ll be joining at Superbooth this week.
Fudzilla ☛ KDE Plasma kills off its half-baked LTS
No one liked maintaining it or knew what it meant
KDE Plasma is ditching its long-term support releases in favour of an extended patch schedule for regular updates, after conceding its current LTS system is a bit of a sham.
KDE developer Nate Graham wrote in his bog:“It’s no secret that our Plasma LTS (‘Long-Term Support’) product isn’t great. It really only means we backport bug-fixes for longer than usual — usually without even testing them."
The LTS version was meant to give Plasma users a stable and supported option, but no one on the team wanted to maintain it. Graham added that there was no LTS equivalent for KDE’s Frameworks or Gear apps, so even the so-called support umbrella had holes big enough to drive a distro through.
