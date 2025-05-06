today's leftovers

No one liked maintaining it or knew what it meant

KDE Plasma is ditching its long-term support releases in favour of an extended patch schedule for regular updates, after conceding its current LTS system is a bit of a sham.

KDE developer Nate Graham wrote in his bog:“It’s no secret that our Plasma LTS (‘Long-Term Support’) product isn’t great. It really only means we backport bug-fixes for longer than usual — usually without even testing them."

The LTS version was meant to give Plasma users a stable and supported option, but no one on the team wanted to maintain it. Graham added that there was no LTS equivalent for KDE’s Frameworks or Gear apps, so even the so-called support umbrella had holes big enough to drive a distro through.