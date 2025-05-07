Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino Uno-like Board Gets Upgraded with Integrated Ethernet and USB Type-C

The UnoNet is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328PB, designed with the same form factor and pin layout as the Arduino Uno Rev 3. It integrates Ethernet via a W5500 controller and includes a USB Type-C port, RJ45 connector, DC barrel jack, ICSP header, and reset button.

(Updated)Modular Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, Jetson, and Radxa CM5

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

(Updated) ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 with 240MHz RISC-V Processor, Zigbee, and Thread Connectivity

The ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 is another upcoming entry-level development board designed for IoT applications, featuring the ESP32-C5-WROOM-1 module. This board supports key wireless protocols, including Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth LE 5, Zigbee, and Thread.

Open Home Foundation Marks Second Year with Structural Changes and Home Assistant 2025.4 Update

April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.

LILYGO T-Echo Lite Offers Integrated LoRa, GNSS, and E-Paper Display in Compact Form

The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.

Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box with Touchscreen, RS485 Interface, and Optional Wireless Connectivity

The Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box is a development board designed for integration into standard 86-type wall enclosures. Based on the Luckfox-Pico-86-Panel series, it features Rockchip’s RV1106G2 or RV1106G3 processor and is intended for use in smart home interfaces and industrial control systems.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 is here to fix a black or flickering lock screen issue for NVIDIA GPU users, a visual glitch with window shadows when using Night Light on certain hardware, a KWin crash caused by GPU resets, and a regression with the Activity Switcher sidebar being mis-positioned on multi-monitor setups.

Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Coming two months after Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-9, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 release is based on the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) operating system series and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.14 to offer users the best possible hardware support when running Clonezilla Live to backup their data.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 07, 2025

Untidy looks of a palm tree trunk

Updated This Past Day

  1. Another Wave of Microsoft Layoffs Comes Shortly. Microsoft Propaganda Sites and Slopforms Powered by Microsoft LLMs Already Spew Out Face-Saving Nonsense.
    Based on last month's leak, some very extensive layoffs are now imminent [...] Perhaps we can expect a lot of noise, some of it spewed out by bots, to distract from or belittle the impending mass layoffs
  2. Ubuntu Becomes Microsoft GitHub, Based on Decision Made by British Army Officer
    You're hopeless, Canonical
  3. Windows and Microsoft Causing Serious Data Breaches, Media Rushes to Blame That on "Linux" Somehow
    While selling us some rusty old propaganda about how moving to Microsoft GitHub (Rust) will improve security
  4. Making Site Archives More Easily Accessible (Approaching 50,000 Blog Posts)
    Efforts to censor us have always backfired badly

    New

  5. Microsoft Finally Admits That XBox is ****
    In this case, "enshittification" is an understatement
  6. Slopwatch: Microsoft Slop, Anti-Linux Slop, and IBM Marketing Itself as a Slop Company
    Microsoft-controlled LLM spewing out garbage about "Linux"
  7. Links 06/05/2025: Microsoft's Assassination of Skype After Years of Failure, Slop Hallucinations Are Getting Worse
    Links for the day
  8. Links 06/05/2025: Changing Places and StarGrid for PalmOS
    Links for the day
  9. Weaponisation of For-Profit Dockets - Part II: Hiding Behind Lawyers and Barristers Who Lack Standards so as to Engage in Classic Corporate Extortion
    They're trying to scare people and they misuse their licence to operate
  10. Links 06/05/2025: LLMs/Chatbots Attract More Scrutiny (Getting Worse Over Time), PwC Has Many Layoffs
    Links for the day
  11. Thanks for listening. How can this Morse feed be further improved?
    Right now any and all feedback on the audio would be helpful
  12. statCounter: Bing's Market Share Lower Right Now Than It Was When LLM Hype Began (With "Bing Chat")
    If anybody gains at Google's expense in search, it is BRICS' alternatives such as Yandex
  13. Gemini Links 06/05/2025: Failure and Proxmox Cluster
    Links for the day
  14. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  15. IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 05, 2025
    IRC logs for Monday, May 05, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-04-30 to 2025-05-06
    3509 /about.shtml
    2752 /n/2025/05/02/Data_Shows_Largest_EU_Economies_Shifting_to_GNU_linux.shtml
    1718 /n/2025/05/05/SUSE_the_Company_Now_Uses_LLM_Slop_to_Write_Its_Blog_What_Does_.shtml
    1314 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    1033 /n/2025/05/01/Some_of_the_Evidence_We_ll_Be_Relying_Upon_in_the_Lawsuits_Agai.shtml
    992 /n/2025/05/04/In_the_First_3_Months_of_2025_GAFAM_Debt_Rose_by_More_Than_14_4.shtml
    982 /n/2025/05/02/Richard_Stallman_RMS_Says_US_Magats_Have_Destroyed_Press_Freedo.shtml
    975 /index.shtml
    842 /irc.shtml
    827 /n/2025/05/02/Online_Mobs_and_Crabs_Doing_to_Fabrice_Bellard_What_They_Did_to.shtml
    815 /n/2025/05/04/statCounter_Says_Only_One_in_6_Web_Connected_Clients_in_Hungary.shtml
    794 /n/2025/05/02/Microsoft_President_Panics_Over_Europe_s_Abandonment_of_Microso.shtml
    726 /n/2025/04/29/Disinformation_and_Marketing_Spam_From_and_For_OIN_GAFAM_s_and_.shtml
    673 /n/2025/05/02/Manchester_Computing_Centre_MCC_Made_the_First_GNU_Linux_Distro.shtml
    630 /n/2025/04/30/Techrights_Statement_The_Solution_is_Not_More_Censorship_or_Mov.shtml
    624 /browse/latest.shtml
    607 /n/2025/05/01/What_GNU_Linux_Means_to_Us.shtml
    585 /n/2025/05/02/Good_News_Bad_News_Groklaw_is_Back_Online_SoylentNews_Apparentl.shtml
    556 /n/2025/05/02/GNU_Linux_Has_Risen_to_All_Time_High_in_South_America_Windows_H.shtml
    553 /n/2025/05/02/Passkeys_Are_Vendor_Lock_in_and_Imperialism_Not_Security_So_Esc.shtml
    540 /n/2025/05/04/Many_Reports_About_Microsoft_s_Financial_Report_Performance_Are.shtml
    536 /n/2025/05/03/Microsoft_Windows_Falls_to_a_Meager_9_Market_Share_in_South_Afr.shtml
    522 /n/2025/05/02/In_Africa_GNU_Linux_Rose_From_3_to_4_in_Just_Two_Months.shtml
    515 /n/2025/04/30/Sirius_Open_Source_in_Court.shtml
    498 /n/2025/05/03/Today_is_World_Press_Freedom_Day_3rd_of_May.shtml
    486 /n/2025/04/30/Microsoft_Has_Hundred_of_Layoffs_Again_Same_Week_as_the_Company.shtml
    479 /n/2025/05/03/Gemini_Protocol_s_Momentum_Ahead_of_Its_6th_Anniversary_Next_Mo.shtml
    477 /n/2025/05/01/Links_01_05_2025_Slop_Blowback_Social_Control_Media_as_Vehicle_.shtml
    469 /n/2025/04/30/Links_30_04_2025_Pakistan_India_Tensions_Grow_Facebook_Banning_.shtml
    461 /n/2025/05/03/Windows_Down_in_the_Largest_Countries_Microsoft_Cannot_Dodge_Th.shtml
    451 /n/2025/04/19/Links_19_04_2025_Economic_Races_Charm_Offensives_and_USB_C_Rant.shtml
    449 /n/2025/05/03/Links_03_05_2025_Amazon_and_Apple_Problems_the_A_s_in_GAFAM_Har.shtml
    446 /n/2025/04/30/Links_30_04_2025_Censorship_in_the_Guise_Clothing_of_Combatting.shtml
    432 /n/2025/05/02/Links_02_05_2025_Expedia_Group_Undergoes_Layoffs_Twitter_Exodus.shtml
    427 /n/2025/05/01/Links_01_05_2025_Apple_Lies_to_Courts_European_Patents_Thrown_O.shtml
    419 /browse/index.shtml
    410 /n/2025/05/03/Happy_20th_Birthday_to_OpenDocument_Format_ODF.shtml
    410 /n/2025/05/01/Microsoft_s_CEO_is_Hyping_Up_AI_Plagiarism_to_Distract_From_Fal.shtml
    406 /n/2025/05/01/No_Microsoft_Plagiarism_is_Not_AI.shtml
    405 /n/2025/05/01/Symptom_or_Hallmark_of_Ponzi_Schemes_Microsoft_Says_It_Gains_Ov.shtml
    393 /n/2025/05/02/Asia_is_Running_Away_From_USA_ware_Trump_or_Tariff_Regime_Inclu.shtml
    393 /n/2025/05/04/Links_04_05_2025_FCC_Turning_Into_MAGA_s_Censoring_Machine_SEC_.shtml
    392 /n/2025/04/30/Richard_Stallman_Re_Confirmed_by_the_Free_Software_Foundation.shtml
    388 /n/2025/05/02/Links_02_05_2025_Mineral_Selloff_and_Chinese_Sanctions.shtml
    383 /n/2025/04/20/Links_20_04_2025_Bleeding_Constitution_and_ChatGPT_Infuriates_U.shtml
    383 /n/2025/05/03/Let_s_Put_Slop_In_the_Casket_Once_and_for_All_Call_Out_the_Site.shtml
    381 /n/2025/05/01/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    377 /n/2025/05/02/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    366 /n/2025/05/05/Skype_is_Officially_Dead_Today_and_This_is_Why_People_Should_Us.shtml
    362 /n/2025/05/03/Links_03_05_2025_Bribery_in_Dutch_Microsoft_DC_Probe_Zuckerberg.shtml
    362 /n/2025/05/04/GNU_Linux_Above_7_in_Bulgaria_Rising_Just_Like_in_Most_of_Europ.shtml
    359 /n/2025/05/01/Microsoft_Has_Become_Almost_Extinct_in_Web_Servers_Netcraft_Now.shtml
    358 /n/2025/05/04/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    356 /n/2025/05/03/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    354 /n/2025/05/02/E_mail_is_Not_HTML_Web_Pages_Aren_t_a_Form_of_E_mail.shtml
    353 /n/2025/05/03/Links_03_05_2025_UK_Arrests_for_Bribery_Connected_to_Microsoft_.shtml
    352 /n/2025/05/02/Microsoft_Says_Demand_Budget_for_AI_is_Decreasing_Bing_is_Also_.shtml
    347 /n/2025/04/30/Why_Techrights_Attracts_SLAPPs_From_American_Microsofters_Who_L.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mission Center 1.0: New Features, Better Performance
Linux system monitoring app Mission Center has put out its first update in 6 months – and it’s a big one
Linux 6.15-rc5
"So we may have had a larger merge window than usual, but the rc releases continue to look pretty regular."
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
Redis Goes AGPL
again
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
some releases
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
Web, Sharing, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
15 Best Starter Apps for Ubuntu Users and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Some Ubuntu leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Issues and Some Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
a little FUD thrown in
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Hardware and Devices With Linux
misc. links
Fedora / Red Hat / RHEL / IBM Leftovers
including clones and projects
Applications: Immich, Qactus, CamPeek, BleachBit, Tauon
5 new picks
This Lenovo mini PC may be the computing system Linux users have been waiting for | ZDNET
Lenovo's ThinkStation P3 Tiny is a compact yet powerful machine, offering extensive customization options - including built-in support for Linux right out of the box
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and Late Night Linux
3 new episodes
Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning tool based on Debian/Ubuntu.
Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
with paywall
End of 10
new campaign and site
today's leftovers
not much here for now
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux-Friendly Devices
some leftovers
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Android Leftovers
Here's your up-close and personal look at Android's new battery icon
Fastfetch 2.42 System Information Tool Fixes Virtual Disk Bugs
Fastfetch 2.42 system information tool adds BIOS name normalization on OpenBSD
I use these 5 alternatives to the Adobe suite on my Linux workstation
With the release of the first commercial version of Photoshop in 1990
LibreOffice Documentation in 2024 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2024, the documentation community continued to update LibreOffice guidebooks
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
IBM LinuxONE 5 and Ubuntu Server, a great combination from day one
Today, IBM announced the launch of their latest server: the new IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5
This Windows 11-like Linux distribution is aimed squarely at developers
Curious about Linux or ready for a superior dev platform? Try AnduinOS
5 most Windows-like Linux distros because old habits die hard
Windows 10's days are numbered
Upgrade to Freedom Campaign Shifts to End of 10
Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14 and this will likely trigger a surge in unnecessary electronic waste (e-waste) on International E-Waste Day
Games: Junkyard Space Agency, Warfare Legacy Collection, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
If Motorola won't fix its poor Android updates now, when will it
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.27, and Linux 6.1.137
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.27 kernel
This Week in KDE Apps
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS-centric leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, GNU/Linux and More
mostly Linux
Security FUD and Patches
A pair of items
Raspberry Pi, Hackable Hardware, Homelabs, and More
hardware leftovers
today's howtos
many howtos
Huawei unveils MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition notebook
Huawei is launching new Linux Editions for some select and existing PCs
Last Month From HowTo Geek and Bunnie Huang
some leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Programming Leftovers
Development stuff
9 of the best atomic or immutable Linux distributions
Features common to immutable distros includes but is not limited to
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: CachyOS 250330
The CachyOS distribution is an Arch-based project which places a strong emphasis on speed
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles