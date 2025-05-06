Survival analysis is a branch of statistics that deals with the analysis of time-to-event data. It is commonly used in fields such as medicine, engineering, and social sciences to study the time until an event occurs, such as death, failure, or relapse.

Survival stacking is a method that allows you to use any classifier for survival analysis. It works by transforming the survival data into a format that can be used with supervised classifiers, and then applying the classifier to this transformed data.

This method is particularly useful when you want to leverage the power of machine learning algorithms for survival analysis, as it allows you to use a wide range of classifiers without having to worry about the specific requirements of survival analysis.