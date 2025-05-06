Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Coming two months after Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-9, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 release is based on the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) operating system series and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.14 to offer users the best possible hardware support when running Clonezilla Live to backup their data.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 4th, 2025

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino Uno-like Board Gets Upgraded with Integrated Ethernet and USB Type-C

The UnoNet is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328PB, designed with the same form factor and pin layout as the Arduino Uno Rev 3. It integrates Ethernet via a W5500 controller and includes a USB Type-C port, RJ45 connector, DC barrel jack, ICSP header, and reset button.

(Updated)Modular Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, Jetson, and Radxa CM5

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

(Updated) ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 with 240MHz RISC-V Processor, Zigbee, and Thread Connectivity

The ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 is another upcoming entry-level development board designed for IoT applications, featuring the ESP32-C5-WROOM-1 module. This board supports key wireless protocols, including Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth LE 5, Zigbee, and Thread.

Open Home Foundation Marks Second Year with Structural Changes and Home Assistant 2025.4 Update

April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.

LILYGO T-Echo Lite Offers Integrated LoRa, GNSS, and E-Paper Display in Compact Form

The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.

Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box with Touchscreen, RS485 Interface, and Optional Wireless Connectivity

The Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box is a development board designed for integration into standard 86-type wall enclosures. Based on the Luckfox-Pico-86-Panel series, it features Rockchip’s RV1106G2 or RV1106G3 processor and is intended for use in smart home interfaces and industrial control systems.

Programming Leftovers

Mission Center 1.0: New Features, Better Performance
Linux system monitoring app Mission Center has put out its first update in 6 months – and it’s a big one
Linux 6.15-rc5
"So we may have had a larger merge window than usual, but the rc releases continue to look pretty regular."
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
Redis Goes AGPL
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
Web, Sharing, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
15 Best Starter Apps for Ubuntu Users and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Programming Leftovers
Security Issues and Some Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
today's howtos
Hardware and Devices With Linux
Fedora / Red Hat / RHEL / IBM Leftovers
Applications: Immich, Qactus, CamPeek, BleachBit, Tauon
This Lenovo mini PC may be the computing system Linux users have been waiting for | ZDNET
Lenovo's ThinkStation P3 Tiny is a compact yet powerful machine, offering extensive customization options - including built-in support for Linux right out of the box
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and Late Night Linux
Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
End of 10
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux-Friendly Devices
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Here's your up-close and personal look at Android's new battery icon
Fastfetch 2.42 System Information Tool Fixes Virtual Disk Bugs
Fastfetch 2.42 system information tool adds BIOS name normalization on OpenBSD
I use these 5 alternatives to the Adobe suite on my Linux workstation
With the release of the first commercial version of Photoshop in 1990
LibreOffice Documentation in 2024 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2024, the documentation community continued to update LibreOffice guidebooks
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
IBM LinuxONE 5 and Ubuntu Server, a great combination from day one
Today, IBM announced the launch of their latest server: the new IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5
This Windows 11-like Linux distribution is aimed squarely at developers
Curious about Linux or ready for a superior dev platform? Try AnduinOS
5 most Windows-like Linux distros because old habits die hard
Windows 10's days are numbered
Upgrade to Freedom Campaign Shifts to End of 10
Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14 and this will likely trigger a surge in unnecessary electronic waste (e-waste) on International E-Waste Day
Games: Junkyard Space Agency, Warfare Legacy Collection, and More
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
If Motorola won't fix its poor Android updates now, when will it
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.27, and Linux 6.1.137
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.27 kernel
This Week in KDE Apps
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, GNU/Linux and More
Security FUD and Patches
Raspberry Pi, Hackable Hardware, Homelabs, and More
today's howtos
Huawei unveils MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition notebook
Huawei is launching new Linux Editions for some select and existing PCs
Last Month From HowTo Geek and Bunnie Huang
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
9 of the best atomic or immutable Linux distributions
Features common to immutable distros includes but is not limited to
Free and Open Source Software
Review: CachyOS 250330
The CachyOS distribution is an Arch-based project which places a strong emphasis on speed
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
Today in Techrights
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 4th, 2025
The 238th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 4th, 2025.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Ubuntu Unity 25.04 and Ubuntu IoT Day in Singapore
Android Leftovers
First Look at Google’s Unfinished DeX-Like Desktop Mode for Android
Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help
Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years
Linux Kernel to Drop Support for Legacy i486 and Early 586 CPUs
Linux kernel developers target outdated CPU support
4 reasons every software enthusiast should try a Linux VM (even if you don't always use it)
You should at the very least try configuring a virtual machine (VM) on Windows or macOS with a Linux distro
I tried Hannah Montana Linux in 2025 - here’s how it went
From stable and pragmatic distros to their quirky counterparts, the Linux ecosystem is chock-full of cool distributions
Free and Open Source Software
Wifislax – Slackware-based live distribution
Wifislax is a Slackware-based live distro containing a variety of security and forensics tools
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This week in Linux, and mintCast
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Amiga, AnyCubic
Minimise branding-related risks when your company has a commercial and an open source profile
I am not a branding expert
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android is evolving with Gen Z: Here’s what it means for the rest of us
Wine 10.7
The Wine development release 10.7 is now available
8 Weird Things I’ve Done With Linux Just Because I Could
Most people use Linux to learn, tinker, or build something useful
SteamOS isn't the only way to game on Linux - here's 3 other distros to check out
While SteamOS is nearly ready for a public beta, so that we can all enjoy Valve's gaming-focused Linux distribution without needing a Steam Deck
A Look at EXE: The Live Retro-Style Devuan Spin
Linux distros can seem boring when you've been using them for a while
Oh No, My PC Monitor Goes Blank When Fullscreen On Endeavor OS Linux KDE Plasma!
When I first ran Endeavor OS on a new PC device. I tried to watch a video, and when in fullscreen mode
Free and Open Source Software
Peux OS is an Arch-based Linux distribution
Peux OS is billed as a beautiful, minimal, secure, and highly customized Arch Linux distro
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
I installed Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's my new favorite way of computing
The eight-inch Piccolo N150 may be small, but its sharp display and solid build prove it's far from a toy
Expecting Accountability In Open Source
I have long struggled with expecting accountability due to concerns about potential conflicts
FreeBSD 14.3-BETA1 Now Available
by Colin Percival
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
New Distro Releases: Archcraft Prime Release, Mabox Linux April ISO, and ALT Workstation 11.0
3 new distro versions
Today in Techrights
4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 48.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.