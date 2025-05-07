news
today's howtos
-
APNIC ☛ Analysis of a route leak
The interdomain routing fabric of the Internet is a somewhat chaotic space. It is not a ‘centrally managed’ space by any means. There is no single entity that is responsible for the Internet’s routing environment. No permissions are required to join, and no notice is required to leave. A network doesn’t need to meet any predetermined qualifications or demonstrate any level of operational competence in operating a local routing instance. You select one or more routing neighbors, set up Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peering sessions with them (and likely make a payment or two), and if you do it correctly, your routes will propagate across the Internet, and you will also receive every other network’s routes.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Linux Boot Process? Best Geeks Know It!
The GNU/Linux boot process is a sequence of events that initializes a GNU/Linux system from a powered-off state to a fully operational state. The knowledge of GNU/Linux boot process is essential when it comes to technical interviews, but sometimes it becomes difficult to remember or recall the key steps in the process. This article discusses a quick and easy way to remember it - Best Geeks Know It! Yes, you only need to remember that.
Best Geeks Know It -> B – G – K – I -> BIOS – GRUB – KERNEL – INIT
This BGKI acronym provides a high-level overview of the GNU/Linux boot process. Each step builds upon the previous one, gradually bringing the system to a fully operational state. Of course, there are more detailed processes within each step, but this simplified version should give you a good foundation for understanding and remembering the GNU/Linux boot sequence.
-
What is perf_event in Linux? GNU/Linux Performance Monitoring
You might have an application on your GNU/Linux system running slower than expected, or need to diagnose mysterious performance issues. That’s where Linux’s perf_event subsystem comes in—a powerful yet often underutilized performance monitoring tool built right into the kernel.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ I Created a Better Alternative to the Classic CD Command
LHB community member Guillaume shared why he created an alternative to the cd command and how it works.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Set Static IP Address on openSUSE
Setting up a static IP address on openSUSE is an essential skill for system administrators and GNU/Linux enthusiasts who need stable network configurations. Static IP addresses ensure your openSUSE system maintains the same network identity, which is crucial for hosting services, remote administration, and maintaining consistent network operations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.Js on Fedora 42
Node.js has revolutionized web development, enabling developers to use JavaScript for both client and server-side programming. If you’re using Fedora 42, one of the most advanced GNU/Linux distributions available today, installing Node.js opens up a world of development possibilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on Manjaro
Moodle stands as one of the most popular open-source learning management systems (LMS) worldwide, offering robust features for online education. Installing Moodle on Manjaro GNU/Linux combines the power of this flexible LMS with the user-friendly nature of Arch-based distributions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on Manjaro
Backing up your system is a critical aspect of good computing practice, particularly for GNU/Linux users who often customize their environments extensively. Clonezilla stands out as a powerful open-source solution for creating and managing disk images and clones on GNU/Linux distributions like Manjaro.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clownflare Tunnel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Clownflare Tunnel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In the ever-evolving landscape of network security, Clownflare Tunnels offer a robust solution for securely exposing services to the internet without the traditional vulnerabilities associated with port forwarding.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora 42
Installing NVIDIA drivers on Fedora 42 can significantly enhance your system’s graphics performance, enabling smoother gaming experiences, efficient computational tasks, and better support for graphics-intensive applications. While Fedora ships with the open-source Nouveau drivers by default, they often lack the performance and features of NVIDIA’s proprietary drivers.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to install mate desktop minimal version
apt update apt install mate-desktop-environment-core apt install lightdm reboot
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to build “1PetaByte-storage-server-v1.0” (most efficient 1PetaByte server (FUJITSU ESPRIMO P9900 does not want to start change cmos battery!))
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian how to remmina no vnc available
it’s strange… remmina per default does not allow vnc connection unless: [...]
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Gnome on Arch Linux
Gnome is a desktop environment, that you can install and use on your Arch GNU/Linux machine.
Gnome can be easily installed on Arch GNU/Linux via pacman, the default package manager.