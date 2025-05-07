The GNU/Linux boot process is a sequence of events that initializes a GNU/Linux system from a powered-off state to a fully operational state. The knowledge of GNU/Linux boot process is essential when it comes to technical interviews, but sometimes it becomes difficult to remember or recall the key steps in the process. This article discusses a quick and easy way to remember it - Best Geeks Know It! Yes, you only need to remember that.

Best Geeks Know It -> B – G – K – I -> BIOS – GRUB – KERNEL – INIT

This BGKI acronym provides a high-level overview of the GNU/Linux boot process. Each step builds upon the previous one, gradually bringing the system to a fully operational state. Of course, there are more detailed processes within each step, but this simplified version should give you a good foundation for understanding and remembering the GNU/Linux boot sequence.