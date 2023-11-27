9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 26th, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 27, 2023



This week we got a lot of cool news, starting with the release of the Firefox 120 web browser with its new privacy features and continuing with OpenSSL 3.2, Qt Creator 12, PipeWire 1.0, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0, Rocky Linux 9.3, and EndeavourOS Galileo all as major updates.

On top of that, our sponsor TUXEDO Computers announced a new all-AMD Linux gaming laptop and I take an early look at Firefox 121 with Wayland support enabled by default. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 26th, 2023.

