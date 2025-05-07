news
Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.10 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), which arrived last month on April 17th, which means that they include the same core components and software versions as the Plucky Puffin release, such as Linux kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 desktop.
During the six-month-long development cycle, the Ubuntu 25.10 daily build ISOs will be updated with many highly anticipated GNU/Linux technologies, as well as open-source software, such as the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment, Mesa 25.1 graphics stack, and probably Linux kernel 6.17, GCC 15, GNU Binutils 2.45, Python 3.13, LLVM 20, Boost 1.88, and others.