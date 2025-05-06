news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2025



Quoting: IBM LinuxONE 5 and Ubuntu Server, a great combination from day one —

Today, IBM announced the launch of their latest server: the new IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5. This fifth generation redefines IBM’s LinuxONE system as their most secure and high-performing Linux computing platform for data, applications and trusted AI.

Canonical supports LinuxONE Emperor 5 with Ubuntu Server. Ubuntu is cost-efficient and easy to install and manage on the servers – all whilst enabling the most up-to-date LinuxONE hardware features. Ubuntu Server for IBM Z and LinuxONE is ready for deployment from day one.

This blog provides an overview of the IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5’s key features, and will demonstrate why Ubuntu Server is the right choice of software to install.