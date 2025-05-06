news
The Cyber Show ☛ #046 | S5 | In The Chair | Rebuilding US Government Tech | Part 1 [The Cyber Show ☛ Direct link to MP3]
Under the guide of 'efficiency' US America is destroying its own government. But, efficiency is a lie! Ruthless, radical and reckless actions of DOGE show all the hallmarks of a cyberattack, according to experts Kate and Milo, who say it's designed to be destructive, and worse, it will all need rebuilding again at great cost. Maybe this is an opportunity to rebuild better, immune to another top-down 'decapitation attack'.
Cardano Joins Linux Foundation’s Confidential Computing Consortium [Ed: Linux Foundation promoting shrewdly marketed scams using the brand "Linux" because the scammers pay for this to be done]
Cardano has become the newest member of the Linux Foundation’s Confidential Computing Consortium (CCC), a move that positions the open-source blockchain alongside heavyweights such as Microsoft and Amazon in the fast-growing market for hardware-based data-protection standards. The announcement emerged during an hour-long “Midnight Booth” fireside chat at Consensus, where Charles Hoskinson, chief executive of Input Output (IO), and Eran Barak, chief executive of the Midnight development company, sketched out how confidential computing will anchor Cardano’s privacy-first sidechain, Midnight.
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Group Claims Attacks on UK Retailers
DragonForce, cybersecurity firm SentinelOne explains, relies on phishing emails, the exploitation of known vulnerabilities, and stolen credentials for initial access.
The Record ☛ [Crackers] launch ‘serious’ attacks against Georgia school district, New Mexico university
Charleston County School District in South Carolina also reported a cyber incident affecting 20,653 students last year. The RansomHub cybercriminal operation claimed it attacked [sic] the school in August 2024.
Alvin Independent School District in Texas also reported a 2024 breach to regulators, warning that more than 47,000 students were affected by the incident, which was claimed by the Fog ransomware gang in July.
Cyble Inc ☛ Ukrainian Extradited To U.S. For Nefilim Ransomware Scheme
Artem Stryzhak, a Ukrainian national, has been extradited from Spain to the United States to face charges related to a global ransomware operation that used the notorious Nefilim ransomware strain. The 2025 extradition is an important step in a years-long investigation into a cyber-extortion campaign that targeted multinational corporations and caused millions of dollars in losses.
