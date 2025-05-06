news
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and Late Night Linux
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 418: COSMIC Desktop has never been Beta & Accessibility in Steam Games
In this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss the latest accessibility features from Valve for Steam, aimed at creating a more inclusive gaming environment. We also explore the COSMIC desktop Alpha 7 release from System76, highlighting new workspace management enhancements.
00:01:32 Community Feedback
00:09:52 Sandfly Security
00:12:20 Leveling the Playing Field: Steam Adds Accessibility Tags
00:13:33 Easy Mode Activated: The Great Difficulty Debate
00:15:10 Hard Mode: Dark Souls and the Art of Pain
00:16:42 From Dark Souls to Guitar Hero
Linux User Space Episode 5:12: 10,000 Tabs and an Extended Warranty
Coming up in this episode
* Extended service warranty for your Linux
* 10,000 Tabs Made Easy!
* A Chrome Firesale
The Video Version (https://youtu.be/pTGaEsSA12I)
https://youtu.be/pTGaEsSA12I
1:40 Extended Warranty for Ubuntu
17:36 Tab Groups and Unwanted Cookies
41:39 A Surveillance Giant Google Chrome Firesale!
58:33 The Science of Next Time
1:11:14 Stinger
Late Night Linux – Episode 332
Wikipedia is attacked by Convicted Felon lackeys, Bluesky folds under pressure from the Turkish government, GNU/Linux YouTube is terrible as usual, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft wants you to use the “proper” VS Code, defective chip maker Intel Hey Hi (AI) chips aren’t selling well, yet another open source project has to deal with crawlers, TrueNAS goes Linux-only, and more.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Packets, Power, and Paulus | LINUX Unplugged 613
We chat with the founder of Home Assistant and then fire up Brent's Linux-powered rig.