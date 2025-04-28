news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds —

Fans of retro computing rejoice! Commodore OS Vision 3.0 has officially been released and is ready to install on your Commodore 64x today. This fan-made Linux-based operating system is designed specifically for Commodore branded devices—particularly ones found through websites like My Retro Computer, which have recreated the old school experience of computing by putting modern PC hardware inside retro cases.

The new OS version debuted earlier this week and is backed with plenty of tools and resources to help bring the old school experience back for a modern age. It has a variety of new things like games and even tools that can be used to develop custom apps from scratch. One of the new features is what the developer calls a "resource hub" known as Commodore OS Central. The intention is for this to be a launching pad for critical apps and tools.

Commodore OS Vision 3.0 also has a brand new Settings Manager. This will allow users to add a new level of customization to their retro computing experience. You can adjust things like the wallpaper, add animations and customize the music you hear for various OS functions. It also has the ability to configure system options for startup protocols and can handle emulator settings, as well.